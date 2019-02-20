COLORADO SPRINGS CHILDREN’S CHORALE PRESENTS ‘SING! RAISE THE ROOF’ ALL CITY GUYS CHOIR FESTIVAL
More than 100 young men from throughout the Pikes Peak region will join forces for four days of singing, dancing, dramatic interpretation, and more in workshops Wednesday through Saturday, culminating in a Festival concert that will “raise the roof” of the Ent Center at UCCS. The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale will present Sing! Raise the Roof All-City Boychoir concert at the ENT Center for the Arts at UCCS, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is the 17th year of the annual event.
“Our theme for 2019 is, ‘We Are,’ with an emphasis on music that really touches upon our sense of self and self-worth,” said Colorado Springs Children’s Choral Outreach Coordinator Kim Schultz. “This week of clinics and culminating concert is sure to empower our singers and uplift our listeners ...”
Featured music will include “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” a show-stopping Gospel version of the hymn tune “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and an anthem about finding your truth, “We Are the Voices.”
“The energy and excitement that comes when one hundred guys fill the room with song is electric,” shares CSCC executive director, Marcia Hendricks. “It is one of the most anticipated highlights of our season.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students K-12 and will be available at the door.
The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale was founded in 1977 as a civic children’s choir. It has grown over 42 years into an organization with four choirs and an annual enrollment of nearly 200 children in grades K-12 from throughout the Pikes Peak Region. The Chorale’s musical excellence has earned it national and international recognition as one of the country’s outstanding children’s choirs, and it has been honored with three first place Gold Medals in international competitions.
For more information, visit kidssing.org.