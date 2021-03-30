It’s no surprise, given the number of animal lovers in Colorado, that sponsors of a bill before the state legislature would like to make the Centennial State the first socially conscious sheltering state.
Adoption of House Bill 21-1160: Colorado Socially Conscious Sheltering Act got two thumbs up from supporters during a March 22 virtual Puppy Press Conference.
HB 21-1160 formally adopts socially conscious-sheltering principles to ensure all healthy and safe sheltered cats and dogs placed for adoption. It also ensures that medical and behavioral needs are addressed while shelters care for four-legged companions.
Sponsors and supporters celebrated the bill by discussing its positive impact on these creatures. Pet owners also participated in the conference held prior to a hearing by the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water committee.
The committee has voted to pass the bill, which will now move on to the house floor where it will be voted on twice. If everything goes well for it, the bill will move on to the Senate and then to the governors’ office. If approved, the bill will go into effect 90 days following the adjournment of the legislature.
According to the Animal Welfare Association of Colorado, socially conscious sheltering is a compassionate, transparent and thoughtful model of how shelters can support vulnerable animals. It is a shared set of beliefs that animal welfare organizations worldwide are embracing to create best possible outcomes for shelter cats and dogs.
In a press release from the AWAC, Colorado Rep. Monica Duran said she is proud to sponsor a bill that ensures homeless cats and dogs receive the care and attention they deserve when in the care of a shelter or rescue.
“Colorado has always been a leader in animal welfare and this bill will make Colorado the first state in the country to adopt these progressive sheltering principles,” Duran said.
Many local governments and nationwide animal shelters, including most Colorado shelters, have already adopted the Socially Conscious model. As a result, shelter pets are experiencing exceptional outcomes.
Duane Adams, CEO of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, explained the inspiration behind the bill. According to Adams, Colorado is well-known as a national leader in progressive animal welfare, but no minimum standard of care currently exists.
HSPPR practices socially conscious sheltering as it shows how shelters can best support vulnerable animals. “This bill will be a milestone for Colorado and will ensure that homeless pets are receiving the individual care they need, no matter what Colorado shelter or rescue they enter,” Adams said.
Adams believes this legislation will lead the nation in creating the best, safest and most humane outcomes for animals across Colorado.
“The bill ensures every healthy and safe cat and dog in a shelter is placed in an appropriate home or living situation, and the basic medical and behavioral needs of cats and dogs are properly and individually addressed while they are in the care of a shelter or rescue,” Adams said.
Supporters believe society has arrived at a critical crossroads in sculpting the future of animal welfare. Because some pet owners care as much for their pets as they would a child, pet protection is crucial to a healthy community.
Anna Stout, CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society and co-chair of the AWAC Advocacy Committee, said this animal welfare model protects pets. “Passing the Colorado Socially Conscious Sheltering Act means our state will lead the nation in ensuring the best and most humane outcomes for cats and dogs that enter shelters every day,” Stout said.
Joan Thielen, public relations manager for the Dumb Friends League, supports the bill because it, “ensures every healthy and safe cat and dog in a shelter is placed in an appropriate home or living situation. The basic medical and behavioral needs of cats and dogs are properly and individually addressed while they are in the care of a shelter or rescue.”
Thielen said the bill affects the future of all furry four-legged companions and the shelters that care for them. Legislation will ensure medical and behavioral needs of all homeless cats and dogs are thoughtfully addressed, she said.
“Socially conscious sheltering will help ensure humane treatment and the best possible outcome for homeless cats and dogs. It is a transparent model with a focus on collaboration, and takes in consideration the needs of our community as well as those of homeless pets,” Thielen said.
Ann Joseph, who owns two black Labradors, also supports the bill. “The bill allows cats and dogs to receive behavioral treatment and an opportunity for a better life,” Joseph said.