All active Colorado voters should have received their Nov. 6 General Election mail ballot by now, but for those who haven’t received a ballot or who haven’t registered, it isn’t too late. Colorado is one of several states that allows voters to register up to and on Election Day.
Colorado also makes it easy to find a local VSPC, which is the state-approved acronym for Voter Service and Polling Centers. The El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2202, in Colorado Springs, began accepting ballots on Oct. 15.
Prospective voters had until Monday to register and receive a ballot by mail but they can go to a center to pick up a mail ballot or cast their vote in person.
Any voter who received a mail ballot and wants to vote in person should turn over their mail ballot at a polling center before voting. Anyone voting in person must provide valid identification. A list of acceptable forms of identification is available at sos.state.co.us. Accessible voting machines for voters with disabilities are provided at each polling center.
The Secretary of State’s Office requires counties to open a minimum number of Voter Service and Polling Centers based on its number of electors, 15 days before an election. El Paso County opened 15 Voter Service and Polling Centers on Oct. 22.
Voters can register, vote or drop off ballots at any of these centers but the ones closest to the northern Colorado Springs area include:
• Donald Wescott Fire Protection District, 15415 Gleneagle Drive.
• North Branch, Union Town Center Motor Vehicle Office, 8830 N. Union Blvd.
• Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 121.
All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 6.
Because of its large number of electors, El Paso County will also open an additional 13 centers 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 6.
Remember, all ballots, including Military and Overseas Ballots, must be cast by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. Military and Overseas Ballots must arrive at the voters’ County Clerk’s Office no later than Nov. 14, the eighth day after the election, but all other ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Voters in line at a polling center by 7 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to finish casting their ballots no matter how long that takes.
Post marks do not count. Ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 will not be counted.
For El Paso County voters, a complete list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, along with other balloting information, is available at epcvotes.com.