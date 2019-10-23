As Veterans Day approaches, Colorado veterans and their families are invited to share their stories of service with Sen. Michael Bennet.
Veterans across the state are encouraged to share what shaped their time in the service, their most rewarding and challenging moments and what they’d like their fellow Americans to know about their experience.
“This Veterans Day, I invite our veterans to share their stories of service — because it’s vitally important that we hear them in Washington and across America,” Bennet said.
All Colorado veterans and service members and their families are encouraged to submit their story. The submission guidelines and form can be found at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/voices-of-colorado-veterans. With permission, stories may be shared on social media or used in a future speech or video. Bennet’s office will make an effort to share as many stories as possible. This effort is a part of Bennet’s Voices of Colorado initiative, designed to make heard the stories of Coloradans — on health care, immigration, the economy, military service and more.
Veterans and servicemembers who would like to share their story with Bennet, but not with the broader public, may use the form at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/write-to-michael.