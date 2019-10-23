The work of local sculptor Larry Terrafranca can be found in many locations around Colorado Springs. The Broadmoor, the Van Briggle Pottery building and Memorial Park are just a few of the places where his remarkable works are displayed.
Terrafranca moved to Colorado Springs from West Virginia in 1998 after being offered a position at The Broadmoor to recreate the massive, 14-foot fountain in front of the main building.
“The fountain was important for my career as a sculptor. It was a good decision for me to move from the east coast to Colorado,” Terrafranca said.
For the next three years he worked on constructing a replica of the original 17,000-pound fountain that had been purchased by Spencer Penrose in Italy in 1923. Over the years weather, wear and tear had taken a toll on the mythical seahorses and mermaids, necessitating a replacement for this iconic emblem of the landmark resort.
Although his version is a replica, Terrafranca put his own stamp on what he considers one of his most important pieces of work. “I put some embellishments of my own on it including the faces of my two daughters,” he said.
From 1998 to 2004 Terrafranca was provided with a studio in the former garage at The Broadmoor, where the event center is now located. He has continued to generate large and small sculptures and architectural elements for The Broadmoor, including colorful medallions, bronze keystones highlighting the faces of mythological figures, bronze piers and wall ornaments. The resort’s management focused on finding an artist who could create sculptural ornamentation throughout its grounds that would blend well with the buildings while still looking classical.
Terrafranca remains a master craftsman for The Broadmoor, providing details that enhance the beauty of the 100-year-old property. Currently, he is completing exterior sculptural relief ornamentation that will be displayed on the new exhibition hall that is currently under construction.
Prior to moving to Colorado Springs, Terrafranca honed his skills in his native Washington, D.C., at the Washington National Cathedral. There, as an apprentice, he learned important processes and techniques that he continues to use today. He has shared his skills through teaching on the east coast, and also in Colorado Springs.
Students at Pikes Peak Community College and Bemis School of Art have benefitted under his tutelage in his figurative sculpture classes. For several years he generously accepted interns from PPCC to assist him in his personal studio work.
Recently Terrafranca spent a year completing a truly moving piece of art, the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial. He was commissioned by the Colorado Springs Police Department to create a memorial depicting courage, sacrifice and dedication to service. The resulting sculpture was modeled after the 40-foot “Lion of Lucerne” in Switzerland that honors Swiss Guards who lost their lives in 1792 during the French Revolution. The finished 8-foot-long, 40-inch tall figure is of a dying lion with a spear embedded in his side. It was dedicated in Memorial Park on May 18, 2018.
Other pieces of note by the artist include a 42-inch figurine of Spencer Penrose located in the El Pomar Foundation offices. Additionally, the west wall of the Van Briggle Pottery facility is one of Terrafranca’s favorite works. Ensconced in the wall are multiple animal figurines including owls, squirrels and rabbits. Matching pilasters showcase bronze reliefs of Artus and Anne Van Briggle working in their studios.
Another prized sculpture is the oversized “Lorelei” vase located in the Heritage Garden south of the Van Briggle facility on the Colorado College campus. Terrafranca expresses his pride in completing this piece that is a tribute to the original artist, Artus Van Briggle. The “Lorelei” is perhaps Van Briggle’s most famous piece of art and was exhibited at the Paris World’s Fair in 1900.
Sculpture is not Terrafranca’s only passion. The Rockrimmon resident also plays baritone horn in the New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs. He and his wife, Juli Jamison, who is a former art director at The Broadmoor, play handbells for Broadmoor Community Church.