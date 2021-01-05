Two years after launching Sellstate Alliance Realty in Colorado Springs, Carrie Lukins, Preston Smith and their team have surpassed $1 million in social impact.
The business has given back to Pikes Peak region individuals and charitable organizations (educators, first responders, veterans) with an emphasis on five “hero” groups (military, law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare professionals and teachers).
“In addition … we have sponsored and raised funds/days of giving for all the K9 officers of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Wildlife, and Fountain and Woodland Park police departments,” Lukins said.
“We sponsor ‘12 HEROES of Christmas’ every year where we help 12 local heroes in need. We’ve done this by providing car help, bunk beds, house cleaning, kitchen remodels, and a variety of different ways. We sponsor golf tournaments, food drives, school supply drives, clothing and coat drives.”
It’s part of a business mission that they say values character over profits.
The 719 Heroes initiative at Sellstate has enabled the now 57-member team to make home purchasing and selling easier for those those who have sacrificed to educate, heal, protect and serve the community, often eliminating roadblocks for them.
“Through 719 Heroes, we’re able to deliver on our commitment to return 25% of every commission to local heroes when they purchase a home. This is just one reason we’re excited for the social impact our team makes every day,” Lukins said.
Efforts include a partnership to reduce veteran homelessness, provide firefighters with protective vests; provide school supplies to local students; and to support to Habitat for Humanity, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, The American Legion and TESSA.
Another Sellstate community effort aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for law enforcement officers who volunteer as canine handlers. “These officers assume a modest financial burden related to quality of life of the canine,” Lukins said. “In addition to helping agencies purchase canines, we assist with at-home dog toys, pet beds, and the occasional significant medical expense an agency may be unprepared for, potentially saving canine lives.”
According to Smith, more than 30% of Sellstate clients are “local heroes” and nearly 60% of the Sellstate staff have served in one of these callings or has a family member currently serving. “Our team is focused on what makes a business successful. It takes the commitment to put this community first, a pledge to honor local heroes, and be the very best Realtor,” Smith said.
Lukins added, “We have had nothing but positive feedback from recipients and the community. They tend to rally around us and support our culture of contribution and giving.”
Sellstate (sellstatealliance.com), which operates from 1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste. 206, Colorado Springs (80920), is opening new offices in Pueblo and Falcon, and the team hopes to give back another $1 million in 2021. “Within the next five years we would love to reach $5 million-plus and extend our campaigns to smaller towns in the Pikes Peak region. We believe we can’t make an impact on the world unless we make an impact and impart positive change where we live,” Lukins said.
Lukins believes the campaign benefits the community as the more it can give the more people are impacted. A positive difference can be made whether through support of a financial amount, food, necessities, moral support or volunteer time, she said.
“When we see others contributing to the advancement and benefit of others, the community loves to offer their support and assistance — which makes our giving that much larger. We can all give, but when we give together, we are able to give big,” Lukins said.