Amalie Fellini, a Colorado native with nonprofit experience, has been named executive director of Safe Place for Pets.
Fellini took over June 14, assuming the mantle of leadership from Kennedy Watson. Fellini will oversee the organization’s day-to-day operations as it seeks to find homes for its four-legged guests.
Upon receiving a request for an interview, Fellini said, “I was beyond thrilled. The opportunity to use all the skills I have built over the last decade to impact my very own community felt too good to be true,” Fellini said.
A graduate of Colorado State University, Fellini has lived in Colorado Springs for eight years and has experience working with various nonprofits with an emphasis on creating a solid foundation for growth.
“Safe Place for Pets is an incredible organization and I am looking forward to making it a leader in our society,” Fellini said.
Her passion for the mission and ability to build community relationships positions her well to bring organizational growth, said Safe Place for Pets Board Chairman Jonathan Sgro. “We’re thrilled to have Amalie join our team, and look forward to how she will use her knowledge and experience to help us continue to improve and expand the reach of our program to benefit the community.”
Watson, who served as executive director since May, 2019, said she is grateful for the opportunity to watch Safe Place grow and assist the community.
“As we near the 25th anniversary of Safe Place for Pets, I could not be more excited to see what amazing things Amalie does for this organization. Safe Place means the world to me, and I have no doubt I am leaving this organization in capable and passionate hands,” Watson said.
Of Watson, Sgro said, “Kennedy’s leadership style is extremely accessible and she takes a very hands-on approach when addressing challenges, developing new processes, and leading others. Kennedy has all of the traits one would need in an ED, especially as we sought to grow the organization and increase our impact in the community.”
According to Sgro, streamlining processes, growing a volunteer base and building better and lasting relationships within the community has been much of the company’s focus this past year. Fellini is the perfect choice to lead Safe Place for Pets into continued customer-oriented services excellence, he said.
“Going forward, we want to place a greater emphasis on community outreach and being able to provide support and assistance to a greater number of people and pets throughout our community that need us most. Amalie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Safe Place team, and we are excited about our next chapter,” Sgro said.
Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave. in Colorado Springs, assists citizens and families of terminally ill patients residing in El Paso and Teller counties with finding caring forever homes for their pets. Since its inception, more than 1,200 pets have found new forever homes after losing their owners to a terminal illness.
The COVID-19 pandemic produced severe, sudden capital constraints for the nonprofit, resulting in a significant reduction in funding primarily due to canceled and postponed in-person fundraising events. This includes the annual Paws for Celebration Gala.
“With the downturn in the markets and rise in job losses and economic uncertainty, our individual donor base has lost some of its capacity to give,” Sgro said.
Currently, pets are not being housed at the facility as the virus forced personnel to adapt to its current environment and move to a temporary foster-based animal care system. Safe Place hopes to return cats to the facility in July.
“There has been an abrupt shift within our organization that has required staff to work remotely and change the way we communicate with one another,” Sgro said.
Looking ahead, Sgro said he wants to see Safe Place continue to grow as an organization and become more of a household name throughout El Paso and Teller counties.
“Our goal is to be in a position where we can provide our services and support to everyone in the community who needs our help, and eventually raise enough funds that we can look into moving to a new location that will allow us to house more pets than our current facility allows,” Sgro said.