Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Road, has shuttered his marketplace and café. He has reimagined the front area of his catering facility to be a dine-in cafe or takeout operation.
“I can do everything here that I was doing across the parking lot at the other location,” he said.
Join his email newsletter to receive weekly all-day breakfast or lunch menus. Reservations required for dine-in and takeout.
Stewart is offering cooking classes for $75. Coming up: Sauces and Knife Fundamentals, May 7. His chef’s table is back with an Evening in Venice, Italy on May 21; $125 per person.
Café hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering@gmail.com, and pre-paid takeout at boz-catering-llc.square.site/s/order. Learn more on the Boz Catering Facebook page: facebook.com/BozCatering.
Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com