A local author is receiving praise for the vivid word imagery and stomach-churning emotions comprising his sinister trilogy.
Penned by Stratmoor Hills resident Kevin Cady, “The Warren Files” trilogy follows the murder investigations of respected FBI agent Elijah Warren and his partner, forensic pathologist Aurelia Blanc. The self-published novels, “A Solitary Awakening,” published in 2016, “Crooked Principles” (2017) and “Truth’s Illusion” (2018), comprise the dark mystery trilogy.
Each book focuses on a bold killer, and the twists and turns people experience in trying to find these killers, Cady said. In his debut novel, Cady introduces protagonist Warren and his work.
In book two, lovers Warren and Blanc leave the FBI for life in the mountains surrounded by plane crashes, wolf attacks and an eerie coal mine. In the final installment, Warren and Blanc return to travel abroad to solve a century-old case.
“In the big picture, the trilogy is far more. It’s about relationships and surrounding yourself with good people. It’s about moving on and managing past challenges,” said Cady, a Colorado College graduate who is a high school English teacher.
“It’s about human nature and our world’s obligatory circumstance. How many people are affected by decisions made in some faraway boardroom or by others? How many people feel a lack of control or experience tragedy at the hands of a leader or person of power, and how often is that leader or person of power held accountable?”
Cady was challenged to create “the most creative and vile antagonist imaginable while still allowing a level of humanity.”
He said he doesn’t believe that people who make horrific decisions are monsters. “I wanted to take that idea to the extreme, and ultimately broach topics far more interesting than I believe many typical murder-mystery novels can. This built into what has become the bigger picture in the scope of the trilogy,” Cady said.
Cady added, “In our current political climate, I hope the trilogy can be analyzed for all its layers and bring up some powerful questions.”
Raised in Oxford, Ohio, Cady graduated from Talawanda High School in 2005 and in 2009 earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from Miami University. His love of rock climbing brought him from Ohio’s cornfields to Colorado in 2010.
In 2011 Cady earned a master’s in education from Colorado College. He has been a teacher with Atlas Preparatory Charter School for nine years, teaching American Literature and a concurrent-enrollment (college-level) communication class.
Cady wrote the trilogy’s first drafts in 2011 and 2012, then spent the next four years finishing and polishing the manuscripts. “Once I decide to accomplish something, I tend to pursue it with an unwavering vigor,” he said.
Book review companies have praised Cady’s work. Foreword Clarion Reviews wrote, “‘A Solitary Awakening’ is a feverish orchestration of mystery, violence, poetry and even love. Cady’s nuanced prose scintillates and intrigues from beginning to end.’” and “‘Crooked Principles’ is a sinister masterpiece that conjures visceral emotions and stomach-churning images. Cady’s stylized prose penetrates the darkest crevices of the imagination.”
Kirkus Reviews praised “Truth’s Illusion” as, “A dense, riveting tale starring a pair of private detectives who thrive in the murkiest circumstances ... It all leads to a labyrinthine third act rife with exposition and confession.”
Such praise isn’t easy to come by for a self-published author.
“As I decided to self-publish, spreading awareness for these books is my greatest challenge. I know the trilogy is worth readers’ time, and those who have given it a chance to feel the same way,” he said. “How do you reach a mass audience as a high school teacher with no publishing or literary connections? How do I get these books into peoples’ hands? I know someday I’ll figure
out how to answer those questions. It’s a daily pursuit,” Cady said.
“The Warren Files” books are sold locally at Poor Richard’s Bookstore, 320 N Tejon St., and Barnes and Noble, 795 E. Citadel Drive and 1565 Briargate Blvd. To learn more about Cady, visit his website, kevincadyauthor.com.