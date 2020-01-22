You need to find the perfect client gift or plan a party and your mind draws a blank. Lizzie and Lou to the rescue.
The Colorado Springs-based online company Lizzie and Lou offers a variety of party-in-a-box options and gift baskets that can be delivered or shipped. Owners Kelsey Gordon and Amy Hanson, friends since 2006, started the company as a way to express their creativity.
The women met while working as event planners for a local ministry. After having children, they continued to manage events but wanted the creative freedom to put their own personalities into their products. Together they launched LizzieandLou.com.
Family comes first for the two moms who have five young children between them. Gordon and Hanson enjoy working together to bring a sense of community through their boxes and baskets. The Lizzie and Lou slogan, “Gifts that make a house a home,” represents their goal to bring people together in their own homes to share a meal and build relationships.
Lizzie and Lou, coined for Gordon and Hanson’s middle names, came to fruition after the women sifted through lot of ideas before settling on offering gift baskets. They offer three different types of gifts.
Their party boxes are intended to provide everything you need to throw a party at your home — except the guests. The creative pair were in the practice of throwing elaborate parties for their own friends, and initially thought everyone planned get-togethers like that. After doing some research, they realized some people struggle with creating themed parties.
“We thought everyone did these over-the-top holiday gatherings,” said Hanson.
That’s where their company comes in. “Everyone has different gifts,” said Gordon, so the party boxes give people a base to begin the party and perhaps create a memory.
As stated on their website, “All of our events are carefully curated for you so you can easily invite and enjoy a unique event without having to stress out over invitations or supplies. You can unbox an event from us and be having fun with your friends in just minutes.”
Their Spa Box ($119) includes all the ingredients needed to make spa products for four people but can be expanded to include more guests. The basket includes a table runner, essential oils, paper bowls and wooden spoons.
Their Art Box ($119) is a kid-friendly salt art project complete with droppers to add color, placemats, invitations and even a playlist and menu suggestions.
The Lizzie and Lou gift baskets are not shippable but can be delivered locally. “The cuteness factor” isn’t preserved when the baskets are shipped, said Hanson. Both women want anyone who receives their baskets to get the whole experience.
The women have historically geared a housewarming basket toward Realtors to use as client thank-you gifts after selling a home. “Helping someone buy a home, that’s where it starts,” said Hanson.
The partners learned that these gifts, as well as their smaller “Pop-By’s,” can be used by real estate professionals to market themselves and improve repeat business. “We like making the Realtors look good,” Hanson said.
The gift baskets are good for any kind of client gift, or just a gift to a good friend.
The Good Morning Basket ($95) includes two mugs, a French press, dish towels and an easy-to-make bread mix. The Housewarming Basket ($195) includes everything you need to make your home cozy including a table runner, candle, plates, cloth napkins, dipping bowls and bread.
Gordon notes, if a Realtor gives their client a gift card, they use it once and then might forget who gave it to them. But each time the client uses the dipping bowls or table runner, it reminds them of the giver.
Their “Pop-Bys” are smaller gifts intended to be purchased in quantity. They make great thank-you gifts for any company, hostess gifts or end-of-year gifts for teachers. Pop-bys are priced at $5 to $10 and have typically been holiday-centric. A $5 Christmas Pop-By sold last month featured “a hot cup of cocoa” — three small clear tubes containing cocoa mix, sprinkles and marshmallows bundled together with a pine sprig, ribbon and a “Merry Christmas” tag.
This year, the partners are planning to create monthly Pop-By themes for purchase, and will eventually deliver them in the future.
Both women agree that eventually, they would like to have a storefront, but for now, their online store works for their busy lives. Each said they wouldn’t do this without the other one because they have fun together.
This year, the women aim to grow their social media following. Follow Lizzie and Lou on Instagram: @Lizzieandlouboxes; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lizzieandlouboxes/
To learn more, visit lizzieandlou.com.