Along an access road in Ute Valley Park one Saturday morning this fall, Colorado Springs Fire Department staff, residents of nearby homes and local youths affected by trauma combined efforts for fire mitigation. Dump trucks full of debris meant a return to more historical conditions and a biologically healthier community space. The possibility of lethargic rattlesnakes and chilly, 41-degree overcast weather didn’t deter workers, who warmed up quickly, even shedding their jackets.
CSFD Wildfire Mitigation Program Administrator Jeremy Taylor explained to the group the goal of the work was “targeting hazardous vegetation,” meaning, restoring the park’s growth to what it would’ve been during natural cycles of low-spreading fires every 5 to 10 years. These fires burned out low-growing plants and brush.
In the days when Ute Indians lived in the area, sparks and embers from high fires in the crown of a forest were not a problem, except about every 100 years. These very “in the crown” problems now, are what often cause home losses. Instead of the “tsunami-like wave” of flames that people picture happening with wildfires, said Taylor.
In the first quarter of 2018, the Colorado Springs Fire Department accepted a $1 million FEMA Grant for wildland mitigation in the Wildland Urban Interface areas of Colorado Springs. Some of the monies have been earmarked for a 300-acre mitigation project in Ute Valley Park,. Volunteers are clearing part of the rest of the land.
As Friend of Ute Valley Park Christine Thomas said in between trimming branches, “One million (dollars) doesn’t go as far as it used to.” She told the City at a monthly meeting on behalf of the Friends, “We have people (to help).”
Before work began, Taylor instructed members of the Friends of Ute Valley park on healthy tree trimming methods.
“Don’t prune ’til it’s a Q-tip,” he cautioned.
Sherrie Storey, wildfire fuels mitigation program coordinator, helped a volunteer find the “nub” on a Ponderosa pine branch where it connects to the trunk of the tree — on the outside of which is where to correctly make a cut. She explained that trees need 75 percent of their leaves or needles to sustain themselves.
In the otherwise quiet morning of Sept. 29, the scent of fresh-cut pine blended with the crack and crashing sounds of falling dead limbs, and the crunch of many feet shifting on gravel. After the first hour, as more youth corps members arrived, Taylor got them started with jobs. A team of several TwoCor young people and staff quickly loaded an already formed large pile of brush.
A passing neighbor, who said she was a “26-year hiker” who could “do this trail in her sleep,” expressed interest in helping with future clean-up and maintenance efforts.
The industrious Friends of Ute Valley Park members provide routine trail maintenance and clean-up every first and third Wednesday evenings from March through September.
Thomas summarized briefly the history of the park’s neighbors putting a stop to an adjacent planned housing development with the help of several local partnerships, including the Palmer Land Trust. These efforts resulted in “the new 200 acres” of land being conserved in 2013. The acreage was then added to the Ute Valley Gateway Open Space.
Miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, the Eagleview Middle School and grassy Piñon Valley Park with its playground are all within its bounds.
A licensed contractor is scheduled to mitigate 300 of the more than 500 total acres, “for forest health and fire perspective — improving both outcomes,” said Taylor.
TwoCor’s therapeutic work programs include fire mitigation as a specialized work project, said Work Projects Coordinator Brian Kuhn. TwoCor has worked with the fire department since around 2012, he said, and Taylor reached out to them about this project.
The TwoCor group trains their young people recovering from trauma by building work skills using “the 21 points” of conduct. The first point includes “Respect Boundaries,” including spiritual, mental, verbal, physical, emotional, personal and material.