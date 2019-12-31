The City of Colorado Springs has joined FirstNet, a communications platform built for public safety, which will provide the city’s first responders new capabilities and reliable access to send and receive critical information while in the field.
The Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and other emergency personnel are using FirstNet on frontline apparatus and department-issued smartphones. Implementing FirstNet supports the city’s SmartCOS initiatives by offering a wireless communication platform specific to first responders.
“Public Safety is the city’s number one priority and communications technologies, including good connectivity and data rates, are an important part of our emergency response capabilities,” said Colorado Springs Deputy Chief of Staff Bret Waters. “FirstNet’s dedicated platform with priority and preemption will enhance our first responders’ ability to communicate critical information during emergencies.”
FirstNet provides the following:
• One nationwide communications platform that allows first responders to efficiently and effectively coordinate emergency responses across agencies and jurisdictions.
• Always-on priority and preemption to give first responders reliable access to the connection needed, even when the network is congested.
• A separate, dedicated and highly secure network core purpose-built for public safety’s sensitive communications.
• Planned increases in coverage and capacity, enabling first responders to better respond to emergencies in all areas of Colorado Springs.
• Innovative tools, like relevant applications and connected devices, to give first responders more actionable information for heightened situational awareness.
“Communication and information sharing is one of the most critical components in our ability to respond to emergencies, during both everyday incidents and big events,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim De Leon. “Whether it’s communicating patient information to a local hospital after a car accident or sending critical information back to the command post during a major event, having a dedicated and highly secure communication platform is extremely important for the best patient care and command decisions.”
FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), which hosts the FirstNet Innovation and Test Lab at its technology headquarters in Boulder.
“We’re honored that Colorado Springs chose FirstNet to elevate their communications capabilities,” said Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado.
“There is no substitution for this dedicated network,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, FirstNet Authority. “We look forward to supporting Colorado Springs and all of Colorado’s public safety community with FirstNet, making sure it delivers what they need, when they need it.”
To learn more, go to FirstNet.com.