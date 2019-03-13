Video producer and director Ralph Giordano walked away with a silver ADDY award in the PSA category for his promotional video of Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) Zach’s Place program during the AAF annual Advertising Award Gala March 2 at the Ent Center for the Arts.
Every year, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) hosts one of the industry’s largest creative competitions, attracting nearly 40,000 professional and student entries each year through local AAF Club competitions.
Nationwide, thousands of entries vie to be recognized as the best in their markets as local “Master Craftsmen.”
Giordano, who owns ArchAngel Productions and is the co-founder of Pikes Peak Film Council, has been a longtime supporter of Special Kids Special Families and has donated his services throughout the years.
“We at ArchAngel Productions are so thrilled to receive this distinguished award from the AAF. Thanks to Nathaniel Shields of Shields Productions, who shot and edited the video and who did an excellent job. I am so thrilled that this production will be recognized,” said Giordano, who produced and directed the video.
The video made its debut at SKSF’s annual Night of Comedy in October. During this signature fundraising event for the Zach’s Place center, guests were touched by Miranda Baca’s family story of the joys and struggles of raising a child with a severe disability and how Zach’s Place program made a difference in their lives.
“We are extremely proud of Ralph’s video and the contributions made to our organization. We were happy to witness him receiving this award. His final video production really captured the heart of our families raising a child with a disability that attend Zach’s Place,” said SKSF Executive Director Linda Ellegard.
Special Kids Special Families is a nonprofit founded in 1998 that provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Programs include Zach’s Place center, in Rockrimmon, which provides 24/7 care for children ages 2 1/2 to 21; adult day programs providing center and community based activities; residential services, supporting adults in caring home environments; and foster family care and adoption, providing temporary or permanent home placement for youth.
Visit SKSFcolorado.org for more information about services for individuals with disabilities. Go to archangelpro.com for additional information about Giordano’s services.