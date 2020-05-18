Adding enhanced safety features and social distancing practices to daily operations has enabled one Colorado Springs dental practice to reopen for routine appointments following closure during the “stay-at-home” mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many dental- and medical care providers, Word of Mouth Dentistry has taken additional precautions in order to provide safe care for patients in need.
Benjamin Donn, DDS — owner of the 202 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. practice — shared how the practice has gone above and beyond to ensure staff and patient safety.
Protective additions to the practice range from screening visitors for fever to emailing documents for signature. Each measure is designed to enhance staff-patient protection without sacrificing quality dental care, said “Doc Donn.”
Patient needs and authorization from the American Dental Association and Centers for Disease Control figured in the decision to once again see patients, he said.
Upon arriving for appointments, patients are asked to stay in their vehicles until staff conducts temperature screening. Visitors who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher are not allowed inside the facility.
The staff discusses COVID-19 exposure consents and personal protective equipment procedures with patients. All are required to wear a mask while in the building except when undergoing treatment. Plastic sneeze shields line the front desk to protect staff from possible viral particles.
Also, the practice installed high-efficiency particular air-filtered purifiers in each room.
Patients are asked to swish with a 1% hydrogen peroxide rinse prior to treatment, proven effective in inhibiting bacterial and viral load in the oral cavity.
Staff wears CDC-recommended personal protective equipment comprised of surgical caps, replaceable lab jackets/gowns, fluid barrier-contained N95 masks, face shields, eye protection and fluid-resistant booties. All PPE is washed or discarded after use to prevent any cross contamination.
“Staff is also asked to leave clothing that may be contaminated. We have an in-office washing machine and dryer that makes this applicable,” Donn said.
Word of Mouth Family Dentistry set up a negative pressure room to prevent the spread of contagious illnesses. Air is pumped out of the treatment area, creating a negatively pressured space. That air passes through a series of three filters, ending with a HEPA filter which gives the same degree of filtration as an N95 mask.
No ultrasonic instruments — which could create an aerosol — are used during cleaning, Donn said. “Our operatory, in which aerosols may be produced, is equipped with a negative pressure design to establish a clearing of air 33 times an hour, less than every two minutes, and is sealed so no aerosols can escape to the rest of the office protecting the staff and patients,” Donn said.
Tyler Boss, DDS, who runs the SoCo Endo (Southern Colorado Endodontics) practice in the Springs, created the design for his office and helped Word of Mouth Family Dentistry create their own version, Donn said.
“We are one of two dentists in the city — as far as I know — that have a negative pressure room that clears the aerosols that are produced once every two minutes, and there is zero exposure to outside of the room due to a zip-able plastic barrier.”
Donn said he’s appreciative of clients’ patience and understanding during the pandemic. “I want people to feel safe, like they are coming to a friend’s house. I want the office to be somewhere I would feel comfortable coming to. All patients require their ‘own’ treatment, not an assembly line approach.”
He continued, “I believe we as a society are more compassionate in states of emergency, and the understanding from all this is to respect others’ space and health. Know it we are taking this seriously and are going far beyond the standards to make sure you feel psychologically and physically safe.”