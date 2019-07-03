Yogurt and ghee are essential ingredients in an Asian Indian kitchen. You’ll find yogurt in curries and desserts, and ghee — clarified butter without the milk solids — has a higher smoke point than standard clarified butter, making it great for frying and cooking.
An added bonus to each is that yogurt introduces healthy bacteria into your digestive track, while ghee is lactose-free, which is handy if you need to watch the dairy in your diet.
Best of all, both are simple to make, as I learned from Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry cooking school.
“It’s so much easier and economical to make your own yogurt and ghee,” she said, adding that her family eats both every day.
She makes them in an Instant Pot.
“The key to making yogurt is to boil 2 cups of whole milk,” Celly said. “After the milk has boiled, let it cool for about 15 minutes so it is just warm enough that you won’t burn your finger when you test the milk. Then add the yogurt starter.”
For your first batch of homemade yogurt, the starter needs to be made with store-bought yogurt that has active bacterial cultures. After that, save some of the homemade yogurt to use as the starter for the next batch.
“In a glass jar, add 2 tablespoons of starter and pour in the cooled boiled milk. Stir well so the culture and milk blend,” she said. “If the milk is too hot, it will kill the live bacteria and will not set up into yogurt.”
She puts a half cup of water in the bottom of the Instant Pot. Then she places the jar into the pot.
“Use the yogurt button on your Instant Pot, and set it for five hours,” she said. “Don’t use the yogurt right away. Let it chill in the fridge for at least two hours.”
If you want a thicker yogurt, you can drain the chilled yogurt in cheesecloth to remove some of the extra liquid.
As for ghee, Celly said there are 100 ways to make it.
“Every Indian cook has their own method,” she said. “Use what works for you.”
Her method starts with placing a pound of unsalted butter in the Instant Pot.
“I use the medium sauté button set for 10 minutes to start the butter melting and watch it,” she said. “As the butter simmers, water evaporates and the milk solids separate. Look for frothing and listen for the sizzling. You know it’s doing its job.”
When the butter has a yellow foam, she knows the ghee is just about ready.
“I like to cook mine until the foam settles down and gets a little brown,” she said. “When it’s the color I like, I drain the ghee through cheesecloth to separate the oil from the butter solids. You can leave the ghee at room temperature. It’s oil.”
Making ghee has three stages: “Evaporation of water (time will varies for different brands of butter), frothing and crackling sound, and separation and settling of milk solids at the bottom of the pot.”
And because it’s oil, you can use it in cooking just as you would any oil. The flavor is amazing.
Celly will give a free yogurt and ghee demonstration at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at 6628 Delmonico Drive. Details: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
Contact the writer at teresa.farney@gazette.com.