Eleven high school seniors who play for the Colorado Springs Altitude Volleyball Club gathered April 27 at the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club to sign their college letters of intent.
The girls, the majority of whom attend northern El Paso County schools, were joined by family and friends at the Colorado Springs resort.
Chelsea Payne, the Altitude 18 Navy coach and Air Academy alumna, helped coordinate the event, held the first day of the new COVID-19 relaxed social distancing order.
“We wanted to make this day happen because these girls have played together for so many years and they’ve created such a strong bond with each other,” Payne said. “They play a lot more club volleyball than high school. Basically from November to June.
“These girls have faced a lot of challenges, and COVID-19 has made it that much harder. It is important that we honor these girls this way.”
The girls who signed were:
• Hayley Payne, Air Academy (University of Colorado at Colorado Springs)
• Aria Schleiker, Air Academy (Luther College, Decorah, Iowa)
• Sydney Barnes, Air Academy (University of Arkansas-Fort Smith)
• Alyssa Adkins, Pine Creek (Belmont, N.C. Abbey College)
• Emma Genrich, Pine Creek (Wheaton, Ill. College)
• Maggie Masters, Lewis-Palmer (Vernon, Texas College)
• Teagan Nevada, Manitou Springs (Penn State Harrisburg)
• Trinity Maldonado, Vista Ridge (Vernon College)
• Jillian Hudson, Mesa Ridge (Vernon College)
• Alexa LaMack, St. Mary’s (Dominican University, San Rafael, Calif.)
• Tauja Durham, Fountain-Fort Carson (Garden City, Kan. Community College)
“As long as we were able to put something together in these circumstances we’ve been able to make it special and super fun,” said Hayley Payne, who will be the third sibling in her family to play college sports. “We are still able to sign and be with our coaches and teammates, so this I great.”
Most of the Altitude girls have been playing together for many years and have bonded deep friendships. They preferred to sign their scholarship offers as a team, rather than as individuals, since signing in a school setting was not an option.
“The fact that we can all be together with the people who are closest to us makes this even more memorable,” said Sydney Barnes. “We’ve been doing Zoom calls together as a team, but to be able to see everyone and have all the parents here and our coaches here makes it more special to do it in person. Even while wearing masks and gloves.”
Aria Schleiker was thrilled to join her Air Academy teammates at the signing. “These are my best friends of all-time,” she said. “It’s hard to be away for two days when we’re usually together every day. Being here in this setting is definitely better than signing in your kitchen.”
Alyssa Adkins has been playing with Altitude for six years “These girls have been a major part of my life and they are some of my best friends,” Adkins said. “It’s awesome to get to sign next to them.”
Emma Genrich’s grandparents have been members of the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club for years and she grew up spending many days and nights at the facility.
“It’s awesome to be here today for this great memory,” Genrich said.
She added that she felt fortunate to play her high school season last fall, while spring high school and college athletes did not have that opportunity.
Alexa LaMack plays for St. Mary’s and lives near Liberty High School. “We’ve all had similar experiences going through club and we’ve all bonded,” she said. “We’ve all bonded and we all understand our loss, the end of our senior year and the sacrifices we’re going to have to make to continue or volleyball careers.”
Maggie Masters was the only one of the Altitude girls to be part of a high school state championship team. She helped Lewis-Palmer to a fourth-consecutive Class 4A state title. Masters it the fourth Rangers’ player from last year’s team to sign a scholarship.
“Lewis-Palmer is very competitive and it’s a lot of pressure playing for that program since they’ve had so much success,” Masters said. “It’s going to be very interesting for me seeing how different it is going from high school to college.”