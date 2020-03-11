CITY FORESTRY SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON NEW URBAN FOREST MANAGEMENT PLAN
The City Forestry division is seeking input from the public to create a strategic vision for Colorado Springs’ urban forest, which is comprised of both public and private trees located along streets, in parks, open spaces, backyards and across the city. The new urban forest management plan will provide a vision, goals, and short- and long-term strategies to both manage and enhance the City’s urban forest.
The public is invited to attend a community meeting to learn about the planning process from 6-8 p.m. March 18 at the City Auditorium’s Lon Cheney Theatre, 221 E. Kiowa St.
“A thriving and vibrant urban forest cannot be attained without input and support from the community, and we look forward to gathering feedback on this important project,” said City Forester Dennis Will. “Our urban forest is an incredibly valuable asset and, if managed properly, will continue to add to the health of our community for generations to come.”
For more information about the Urban Forest Management Plan, visit coloradosprings.gov/ufmp.
FEMA AWARDS CITY NEARLY $4 MILLION FOR FLOOD MITIGATION AT BEAR, COTTONWOOD CREEKS
The City of Colorado Springs received grant funding totaling nearly $4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for two flood mitigation projects.
The Cottonwood Creek Channel Stabilization Project and the Bear Creek Flood Mitigation Project aim to preserve frequently used roadways and important Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure. The mitigation work facilitates safe roads and uninterrupted utility service during times of heavy storm events. The projects also protect a portion of trail network from erosion and other damage caused by flooding.
The first grant, for $2.9 million, was awarded for a project to stabilize the banks of Cottonwood Creek upstream of Austin Bluffs Parkway to stop erosion widening and cutting into the banks of the creek. The erosion mitigation work will protect Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure, Woodmen Road and a pedestrian trail. The project will be designed to protect against a 100-year event. Project design will begin this spring, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of 2021.
The City will fund a 25% match for both projects using funds designated through the Inter-Governmental Agreement with Pueblo, which can be found at coloradosprings.gov/sites/default/files/iga.pdf.
The total cost of the Cottonwood Creek project is $3,975,694. The FEMA grant in the amount of $2,981,770 accounts for 75% of the total project cost, with the City Grant Match in the amount of $993,924 covering 25% of the total project cost.
The second grant will stabilize a section of Bear Creek downstream of Eighth Street to stop erosion of the creek that threatens Eighth Street and surrounding utilities. Project design will begin this spring, with construction anticipated to begin this fall.
The total cost of the Bear Creek project is $674,574. The FEMA grant in the amount of $505,930 accounts for 75% of the total project cost, with the City Grant Match in the amount of $168,644 covering 25% of the total project cost.
“These grants help stretch our capital dollars further, allowing us to spend more on long-awaited local community projects,” said Richard Mulledy, Stormwater Enterprise Manager.
Funding for both grants come from the agency’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program. The program helps states, U.S. territories, federally recognized tribes and local communities complete projects that minimize the threat of future disasters. It also seeks to build community resilience and reduce overall risk to people and structures from future hazard events. This may reduce the need for federal funding in future disasters.