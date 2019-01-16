Colorado Springs Christian School girls’ basketball coach and Briargate resident Mark Engesser is not shy when it comes to talking about his team’s goals for this season.
“Hopefully, it comes down to us and (St. Mary’s in the state finals),” Engesser said Jan. 8 after his Lions soundly defeated Class 5A Thomas Jefferson, 70-29, to improve to 8-0. “We’ll try to figure out a way to beat St. Mary’s. We’ve been doing that ever since the last game we lost to them.”
CSCS and St. Mary’s have met in each of the last two Class 3A state championship games. The Lions were on the losing end both times.
“All throughout the summer we thought about those games,” said CSCS senior Megan Engesser, the coach’s daughter. “Losing twice at state sucks. Every day we work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“We have to keep getting better every day, work our butts off in practice, and playing our hearts out on the court.”
Engesser is as talented and tough as any player in the state. Against Thomas Jefferson, she suffered a gash under her chin in the first quarter and played the remainder of the game with a heavily bandaged dressing that wrapped around her head. After the game, she went to the emergency room to get stitched up, but not before scoring 23 points.
CSCS senior guard Rachel Ingram scored a game-high 25 points against Thomas Jefferson.
“We’re looking forward to the good competition (against St. Mary’s) and playing our hardest,” Ingram said.
The Lions will meet St. Mary’s Jan. 26 at CSCS in their only scheduled regular season matchup. CSCS lost last year’s regular season affair, 44-41, then defeated St. Mary’s in the district tournament, 35-34. But St. Mary’s answered with a 44-38 victory in the state championship game on March 10.
CSCS junior Corrie Anderson is averaging 9.2 points per game and believes the Lions are improving daily and are ready for their next game with St. Mary’s.
“We’ve been working on our defense and going over everything they’re doing,” she said. “We’re excited to play them again.”
Added CSCS freshman Elleah Hoekert, who is averaging 9.1 points per game: “I’ve been told to work hard and give it all I have. Hustle after everything and have great passion.”
Mark Engesser said his club strives to improve each time it takes the court.
“We just have to keep getting better at practice every day and clean stuff up,” he said. “We can’t have those stretches in games where we’re turning it over or not playing good defense.
“You have to play 32 minutes of great basketball to beat (St. Mary’s).”
Engesser is only coaching the girls’ team this season after four years of directing both the boys and girls’ programs at the school.
“I was wore out last year doing two,” he said. “It was too much.
“I have a lot more time this year and I’m enjoying Megan and Rachel’s senior years.”