The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. (Chamber & EDC) this week announced its 2020 board of directors. Kathy Boe, founder and CEO of Boecore, Inc., will serve as board chair. Mike Juran, CEO of Altia, will serve as vice chair.
“We have a collaborative, strategic, and intentional board that is committed to making our community a great place to do business and live,” said Dirk Draper, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC president & CEO. “They represent diverse industries and are aware of the opportunities and challenges that come with a growing community. We have a great group in place to build upon past successes and keep moving our region forward.”
New to Chamber & EDC Board of Directors in 2020 are: Aileen Berrios, 5Star Bank; Ron Fitch, UCHealth Memorial Health System; Ryan Heeter, GE Johnson Construction Co., Inc.; Ryan Klein, Sherman & Howard; Colin Mitchell, L3Harris Corp.; Laura Neumann, LNBusiness Consulting, LLC; and Dustin Sapp, Formstack.
Find a complete list of the chamber’s 2020 board of directors on their website, coloradospringschamberedc.com/about-us/board-of-directors.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent