Elizabeth Leslie loves everything about jazz.
Whether working in a jazz-themed bar, attending concerts or visiting with musicians, Leslie can’t get enough of jazz and will go to great lengths to learn all she can about the medium, she said.
“This class is a great opportunity to learn all I can about jazz. I hope to one day hear jazz artists perform at New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras festival,” Leslie said.
Held Jan. 12 at the International Music Syndicate, the Colorado Springs American Association of University Women-sponsored History of Jazz class touched on the history and evolution of this popular art form. About 15 AAUW members attended the 1-hour class taught by renowned classically-trained pianist and music instructor Abe Minzer.
Always looking to expand the organization’s cultural interest groups, CS AAUW President-elect Kathryn Olson recommended adopting a music education format for members.
“I grew up in a musical family so music is important in my life. Now, I wanted a musical focus for members,” Olson said. “We want to keep growing (and) I hope to expand the awareness of CS AAUW in the community.”
Olson searched their organization’s directory for possible teacher candidates only to discover CS AAUW didn’t have a music theory or performance member. That’s when Olson, who had attended Minzer’s Classically Alive Salon Series concerts, asked the maestro to meet with AAUW members.
“After explaining what CS AAUW was all about, I invited him to teach a class and he suggested a class on jazz,” Olson said.
Following welcome remarks Phil Erklen, founder/chief executive officer of the International Music/CCC (Contemporary Composers Circle) Music Company presented Minzer with two books authored and signed by ragtime/jazz expert Edward A. Berlin.
The books, “Ragtime – a musical and cultural history,” and “King of Ragtime – Scott Joplin and his era” delve into the history of jazz.
“I know Ed (Berlin) and have known Abe for 20 years. I thought these books would be appropriate because Abe is always doing wonderful things for music,” Erklen said.
Following Erklen’s remarks, Minzer talked about jazz beginnings, evolution and rhythm. He discussed harmonic, modal and soloist improvisation, and melodic paraphrase, the latter paraphrasing or embellishing a melody while keeping the melody recognizable. He also discussed how jazz bands vary in member quantity and the style of jazz it plays.
AAUW members were surprised to learn that Minzer plays concerts nationwide, teaches piano, music history and music theory at University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He is Piano Department head at Pikes Peak Community College, and created the nonprofit Shine Nation to fund musical theatre productions in Harrison School District.
The Classically Alive concert series features diverse monthly house concerts designed to provide an opportunity for guests to socialize and mingle with musicians. Since its inception in 2006, Classically Alive has presented more than 160 concerts offering an eclectic collection of classical, contemporary, jazz, popular styles and world music.
Minzer holds a master’s degree in piano performance from Peabody Conservatory and a doctorate in music at West Virginia University. “My older brother is a jazz pianist whereas I am a classically-trained pianist. I love to teach music and am delighted to be here today,” Minzer said.
Of the class, AAUW member Marian Phelps said, “I took music theory when I was in high school, was lead clarinetist and participated in a small dance band in upstate New York, so I am excited to hear this presentation.”
Established in 1881, the AAUW is the oldest women’s U.S. organization, designed to promote equity for all females, life-long education, and positive societal change. CS AAUW welcomes new members and guests can visit twice before joining the organization.
“As our branch is a growing entity, we need more interest groups. Our continuing education theme is a valuable component of our branch,” Olson said.
The History of Jazz is taught monthly. To learn more about dates and time, contact AAUW Membership Chair Melanie Hudson at heartsdesire310@gmail.com. For more information on Minzer, visit abeminzer.com.