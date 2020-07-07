If you voted in the June 30 primary election — and I sure hope you did — I’m guessing you had an easy time of it.
Since 2013, Colorado has used a vote-by-mail system for all elections. We’re one of only a handful of states that does. If you’ve voted here, you may not realize the differences in voting laws and practices in other states.
The New York Times summed it up July 1 in its morning newsletter: “Voters didn’t have to wait in long lines. Turnout was high. And results were available shortly after the polls closed. Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it? It’s not. It is a description of yesterday’s primaries in Colorado.”
In my native Pennsylvania and more recently in Vermont, where I lived for a few years, I often stood in line to vote. The polls were staffed by multiple paid election officials as well as volunteers, the machines were often ancient and problematic. I’d have to take time off work to cast my vote.
When I moved to Colorado five years ago, I was surprised how seamless the mailed ballot voting is. Ballots arrive in the mail a couple of weeks before the election. You can mail the filled out ballots back or drop them off and a number of sealed, regulated ballot boxes.
If you prefer to vote in person in Colorado, you can. But the only reason to do it, that I can think of, is for old time’s sake and for fun of wearing and posting on social media the “I Voted” sticker you get. Or, in Vermont, for the free doughnuts and coffee offered at the pollsite.
Voting in person is also kind of a social occasion in some states. But today in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, large social occasions aren’t the best idea anyway.
I don’t understand why our president thinks mail-in voting is corrupt. Perhaps he’s afraid of all the people who would be more inclined to vote (and maybe not for him), not having to miss work, find transportation to go vote, deal with long lines or risk contracting a deadly disease doing so.
In a radio interview with Michael Savage on June 15, President Trump warned that an expansion of mail-in ballots in the U.S. would increase “the chance of theft, where they steal them, they hold up mailmen, they take them out of mailboxes, they print them fraudulently...
“These mistakes are made by the millions,” Trump said in the interview, according to factcheck.org.
Regarding Trump’s claims, CNN recently interviewed University of California, Irvine, professor Rick Hasen, one of the nation’s top experts in election law.
“Every state has their own rules for how mail-in balloting is conducted. Some states, for example, vote almost exclusively by mail... In many other states, one can vote by mail without an excuse, and in about a third of the states, one needs to present a valid excuse in order to be able to vote by mail. In all of these places, there are safeguards put in place to assure that mail-in voting is conducted fairly.
“For example, states require some form of verifying the identity of the voter such as matching signatures. Many states also provide for the ability to track one’s ballot to make sure that a ballot has arrived at a voter’s home and has been returned to election officials. Many states also give voters the ability to fix or cure a deficiency in absentee ballot when, for example, a signature might be flagged as not matching.”
Forty-six states now offer access to some form of mail voting to all voters, according to a recent report from the nonprofit Open Source Election Technology Institute.
“Increased access to by-mail voting in response to COVID-19 has been a central part of the changing landscape. As this practice has received more attention, it has also become the subject of fierce political debate between the Republican and Democratic parties at the national level,” states that report.
Texas is one of the four states that “hasn’t expanded access to mail ballots in response to the pandemic, and Republicans there are engaged in high-profile court battles to keep it that way” states a recent NPR.org article, “Why Is Voting By Mail (Suddenly) Controversial? Here’s What You Need To Know.”
Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, has said, “fear of contracting COVID-19 does not amount to a sickness or physical condition as required by state law.” He also said that his office would prosecute people for voter fraud if they use a mail-in ballot in a matter he said is improper, according to the NPR piece.
However, Texas had a record high number of new COVID-19 cases last week, NPR reports state, likely due to reopening the state too soon.
Colorado, with voting-by-mail the rule since 2013, avoids health risks that in-person voting may have, and our high voter turnout is promising.
Centennial State voters produced the largest turnout in a state primary in history on June 30, with more than 99% of votes cast on mail-in ballots, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said last week.
“In midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado just set a record turnout for a state primary. A total of 99.3% of voters cast a mail ballot, and there were not lengthy lines or wait times reported at in-person voting centers,” Griswold said in a statement. “Despite misleading attacks, disinformation, and attempts to make vote-by-mail a partisan issue, Colorado’s election proves that mail ballots are the key to accessible voting during this health crisis.”
Said former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who helped refine Colorado’s mail-in voting initiative while he was in that office, in a recent 5280 magazine article, “Mail-in voting is safe if you have the proper processes in place. Our state’s system is an example of how things can be kept secure.”
In Colorado, we’ve proved that mail-in ballots work. Let’s keep up our record voter turnout for the November general election.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact her with story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.