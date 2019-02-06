Last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, staff and volunteers fanned out across 19 count areas in Colorado Springs to collect data on the urban deer population, including northern Colorado Springs neighborhoods on both sides of I-25.
The Jan. 28 count is part of ongoing conversations with City Council on managing deer populations in the city. Among concerns is vehicle-deer collisions; recently the city has reported, on average, about one collision per day. That number is likely higher, as some collisions may not be reported and some deer that are injured or killed may not be found.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials (CPW) conducted two counts. The morning count covered seven areas west of I-25 and the afternoon count covered 12 areas east of I-25. Before each count, wildlife biologist Julie Stiver provided a briefing at the CPW Southeast Regional Office. Stiver has been conducting these types of counts for 20 years, but this is only the second year for an organized and systematic count of deer in the Colorado Springs urban area. Previous counts have focused on more remote areas like Woodland Park.
About 30 people attended the briefing for the afternoon count. Stiver highlighted two important metrics for the count: fawn-to-doe ratios and buck-to-doe ratios, noting the fawn-to-doe ratio provides a measure of how prolific the urban deer population is regarding reproduction. Attendees were divided into groups covering the different count areas; they then drove the streets and counted any deer observed. Deer are attracted to urban wooded areas that provide shelter from the elements and wind, so counters kept an eye out for treed areas and water drainages while driving. Since counting crews didn’t have time to drive every road in the city, they focused on collecting a representative sample for each area.
Counters used data sheets to record the number and ages of bucks, does and fawns, map their locations and record the times of the observations. Ages of the bucks were classified into yearlings, two-year and three-year individuals. Recording the locations of observations was important to help map deer distribution in the urban area, and the times of the sightings was recorded to help avoid double-counting deer that may wander into different count areas. Data sheets featured comment sections for notes like a deer’s health or condition, in an effort to track illnesses like chronic wasting disease. The crews saw one buck that had already dropped his antlers, which is unusual. The primary targets for the count were the abundant mule deer, but crews also counted white-tailed deer, elk, pronghorn antelope and wild turkey.
A snowstorm on the morning of the count appeared to depress count numbers — especially for the morning count — as it was harder to see and the deer were more likely to be hunkered down, out of sight. Stiver said she chooses to conduct the count in January to keep the data consistent with other counts in the state that are done after the November hunting season. She also noted that prior to the January count, many fawns born from May through July succumb to mortality from starvation, injury and predation.
Stiver also explained the count is not an attempt to estimate population size, as that would be an expensive and time-consuming effort, requiring intensive activities like radio-collaring deer. She said the count is also not an attempt to determine population trends; there is not enough data yet to calculate that metric.
CPW hopes to continue conducting the counts annually so they can establish a baseline of data, and over time they will collect enough information to start analyzing the results. Stiver said it will take several weeks to compile numbers and statistics collected during last week’s count.