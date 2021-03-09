By TAYLOR DEAN
At the Colorado Eye Institute, doctors lead the charge in research and surgical opportunities for patients in the Colorado Springs area. Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, a glaucoma specialist, and Dr. Kyle Cox, an oculoplastic surgeon, are two of the clinic’s doctors bringing new ideas and innovations to ophthalmology in the city.
Krivochenitser, 31, started working at the Colorado Eye Institute two years ago following a residency at the University of Wisconsin and a glaucoma fellowship at the University of Michigan. While he sees patients with all sorts of eye issues, he specializes in glaucoma and cataracts surgery.
He was one of the first surgeons in the country (and the first in the state) to perform an implant called Durysta, a small pellet injected into the eye that slowly releases medication, eliminating the patient’s need to use regular eye drops to treat glaucoma.
In a July feature about the new surgery in The Gazette, Krivochenitser called the Durysta “a game-changer,” mainly because patients don’t have to remember to use eye drops.
“We’re just very excited to be on board with it,” he said, “and I really do think this is going to be the future of treatment.”
Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that affects millions of Americans. While it is treatable, Krivochenitser said it’s one of the leading causes of blindness globally – mainly because people don’t know they have it until it’s too late.
“There are very little signs or symptoms of glaucoma,” he said. “There’s not a way to prevent it, but what we can do is stop or slow it down if patients develop glaucoma.
“Our goal is to make sure that people can see everything they want to see their whole life without any limitations.”
The Durysta treatment is only one of many new surgeries and treatments rising in popularity to help patients with glaucoma.
“We’re just adding to the arsenal to help patients choose what the right surgery is for them,” Krivochenitser said.
The Colorado Eye Institute is adding another specialty this April and is hiring an oculoplastic surgeon to spearhead the reopening of the Colorado Aesthetic Center, a clinic dedicated to promoting healthy and aesthetically pleasing skin.
Cox, 34, moved to Colorado Springs from Florida in January to begin planning for the center’s April 5 opening.
“I really want to create a space where men and women can come in and receive honest, accurate, and evidence-based information so that they can feel free and empowered to seek what they want to see,” she said.
Cox completed an oculoplastic surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh and worked at a practice in Ormand Beach, Florida, for several years before heading to the Rocky Mountains. With oculoplastic surgery, Cox performs a variety of procedures, both for medical and aesthetic reasons.
She has performed procedures to fix droopy eyelids, tear drainage issues, reconstructions, and more. On the aesthetic side, Cox said she focuses on skincare and non-surgical and surgical treatments.
“I believe that what you’re doing and putting on your face every day largely dictates what you’re seeing,” she said. “What I do treatment-wise, we do things like micro-needling, cosmetic upper and lower lid surgery, brow lifts ... But the philosophy is just about mind, body, spirit – taking care of yourself.”
That philosophy drives Cox’s vision for the Colorado Aesthetic Center, which will carry organic and medical-grade skincare lines. The center, which will be located at the Colorado Eye Institute’s North Office (9320 Grand Cordera Parkway, Suite 255), will also offer surgical and non-surgical treatments for aesthetic and medical conditions.
“I’m really excited to introduce my practice to this community,” she said. “I truly enjoy what I do to my core, and I’m so thankful I happened to choose this career in medical school.”
The Colorado Eye Institute continues to add new technologies and specialties to help patients. Still, their primary commitment is to exceed patient expectations.
“My favorite part about the job is the patient satisfaction,” Krivochenitser said. “We have patients all the time that come back, and they’re in tears because they’re so happy that they can finally see. It’s extremely rewarding.”