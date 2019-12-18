The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Colorado Crust Pizza Co., owned and operated by the owners of 36-year community staple Oliver’s Deli, will soon be slinging pies on the corner of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive. The pizzeria officially opens Friday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m.
The chef-crafted menu features unique and locally sourced ingredients. All pizzas are crafted with hand-cut toppings and fresh local ingredients, and the crust is made in house then hand-tossed.
Menu favorites include: Red pies, featuring the house red sauce base; the featured Green Vegan pie with crushed California tomatoes, red peppers, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, onions and fresh garlic garnished with fresh basil; the Double Diamond, with red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon and candied pecans; specialty white pies with an olive oil or white sauce base; the Notorious PIG, with olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, feta, green chiles and bacon; the Crusty Clam, featuring white sauce, provolone (or pecorino), parmesan, olive oil, chopped honey smoked bacon, red pepper flakes and littleneck clams; a variety of hand tossed salads and selection of classic Italian pastas; and classic Italian house-made desserts and savory appetizers. Gluten-free crust will also be available for gluten-sensitive pizza lovers.
Colorado Crust Pizza Co. is located at 6660 Delmonico Drive, Suite F. Free delivery is available to residents with Rockrimmon addresses. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
