Colorado is known for being one of the healthiest states in the nation. The sad reality is that roughly one in four Colorado teens currently engage in a dangerous, addictive, and deadly habit: vaping. We have an opportunity to help change this sobering statistic and create a healthier future for Colorado’s youth by voting YES on Proposition EE.
Known by many names — e-cigarettes, vape pens, Juuls, or hookah pens — these dangerous and highly addictive products deliver liquid nicotine through a smokeless vapor. These products target our youth with kid-friendly flavorings like gummy bear and cotton candy. A typical vape pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular tobacco cigarettes. As a result, teens get hooked to nicotine at an alarming rate: 53% of current Colorado teen vapers have tried to quit but were unsuccessful due to addiction. Nicotine negatively impacts the developing brains of teens leading to lower cognitive function, shorter attention spans, increased impulsivity, depression and anxiety. Research has shown that teens who begin using e-cigarettes are more likely to become tobacco cigarette smokers and often progress to other substances. Vaping related lung injuries are common, as vaping fills the lungs with a mixture of nicotine and the chemicals used in flavorings and aromatic additives. This creates lifelong, and potentially fatal, consequences.
As a mother, I look at my teen son with his friends and know that one in every four of them will pick up this deadly habit. As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I am deeply concerned about the health ramifications of these products and their lasting effects on developing lungs and brains. And as a taxpayer, I am dismayed that vape products are not taxed in Colorado the same way we tax cigarettes, chew and other similarly addictive nicotine products. It simply doesn’t make sense.
Proposition EE is a statewide measure that will institute the first ever tax on vaping products and boost Colorado’s existing tax on tobacco, which is currently among the lowest in the nation. Increasing the price of these dangerous products has been proven to reduce their consumption. Every 10% increase on a pack of cigarettes reduces teen use by 7%, meaning that Proposition EE could reduce teen vaping by over 40% by 2027. A portion of the revenue generated by the tax will then be used to fund cessation programs that help smokers and vapers kick their addiction to nicotine and enhance education efforts to prevent kids from ever starting. This is a critical investment in public health and safety.
During the first two years of the tax increase, additional support for education will be provided to Colorado’s K-12 public schools. Money generated from the tax will be directed to schools to help address the worst of the pandemic budget cuts in education, currently estimated at half-a-billion dollars. Continued revenue from Proposition EE will be used to expand preschool access and help ensure our youngest learners get a strong foundation.
This measure was referred to the ballot with bipartisan support of Colorado’s General Assembly. The funding is locked into state law and will be audited annually to ensure the funds are spent as intended.
Proposition EE is a win-win proposal that has earned the endorsement of nearly every major paper in Colorado, including both the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Colorado Springs Independent. Health organizations, education advocates, champions for children and leaders from both business and organized labor all support EE. In contrast, the anti-EE campaign is funded almost entirely by millions of dollars of out-of-state contributions. In a time marred by divisive politics, investing in the health and well-being of Colorado’s kids seems to be the one thing we can all agree on.
As a children’s breathing specialist, a concerned citizen and the mother of five children, I stand proudly with more than 130 local and national organizations in enthusiastically supporting Proposition EE. I encourage you to vote “Yes” on Proposition EE to reduce teen nicotine addiction and to ensure a brighter, healthier future for Colorado.
Trish Eells is a pediatric nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience. She is the Associate Director of Asthma Programs in Southern Colorado for Children’s Hospital Colorado and a Senior Instructor at the University of Colorado.