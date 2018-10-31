Coach Royer is in his fifth season as the Rams’ head coach. In 2016, he directed the Rams to their first league championship since 2001. They won a second consecutive league title last fall. Rampart advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2017, finishing with a final record of 9-3. Royer came to Rampart from Woodland Park, where he was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator for two seasons under Joe Roskam. Royer is a 1991 Rampart graduate. He was among 60 candidates who applied for the Rampart job. Royer’s other head coaching stint includes Summit for four seasons. He was an assistant in the mecca of prep football — Texas. It was there that Royer got to coach in both the old and new Dallas Cowboys stadiums, standing on the sidelines while more than 40,000 fans watched. Royer’s wife, Jennifer, teaches at Rampart and is a graduate of the school. She teaches history. In 2018, she was selected as Rampart’s “Teacher of the Year.” Jennifer competed at the state track and field meet as a prep. She is also a former track coach at Woodland Park.
-Compiled by Danny Summers