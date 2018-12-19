KEITH BARNETT, AIR FORCE ACADEMY, VOLLEYBALL
Barnett has a long history as a coach with Woodmen-area high schools and colleges. He was the former head coach at Rampart High School. He led the Rams to a third-place finish in the 2008 Class 5A state tournament. In 2007, he led the Rams to a Sweet 16 season. He was recently hired as the head volleyball coach at Air Force. He has been a member of the academy’s coaching staff the past four seasons. Barnett has helped Air Force to some of its most successful seasons in Division I history. Barnett came to the Academy after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at West Texas A&M University. During his two years on the bench, the Lady Buffs compiled a 67-9 record, which included back-to-back 16-0 conference seasons and a NCAA Division II national semifinal appearance in 2013. He previously spent four years as the head coach at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. While at UCCS, Barnett went 68-46 and was the second-winningest coach in program history. Barnett’s playing career not only encompassed his time at Pepperdine and with the U.S. National Team, but in overseas action as well. He played professionally in Belgium for three seasons, with stops in St. Vith, Halen and Lennik. He also spent seasons in Spain and Romania. Barnett and his wife, Jessica, are the parents of three girls — Brooklyn, Elyse and Harper.
- Compiled by Danny Summers