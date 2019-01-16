St. Clair is in his second stint as Rampart’s basketball coach. He returned to the school for the 2014-15 season and guided the Rams to an 18-7 record in his first season. Over the next three seasons his teams were 17-8, 18-7 and 18-7, respectively. The Rams are 2-9 this season, with their most recent win coming Jan. 10 against Valor Christian, 74-68. St. Clair was the head coach at Cheyenne Mountain for three years from 2011-14, guiding the Indians to a 57-20 overall record. They were 21-6 in his final season in 2013-14. Prior to Cheyenne Mountain, St. Clair led Doherty girls’ basketball team for one season (18-7). St. Clair was at Rampart from 2005-10. He took the Rams from a team that won just eight games in each of his first two seasons to a powerhouse in his last two. The Rams were 22-4 in 2008-09 and 23-3 in 2009-10. St. Clair is also involved with SoCo Basketball as the director of development and communications. St. Clair is the son-in-law of famed high school basketball coach Dan McKiernan, who was the head coach at Rampart prior to St. Clair taking over. McKiernan in in the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
- Compiled by Danny Summers