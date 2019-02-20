FRANK HAIST, THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY, GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coach Haist is in his third season as the Titans’ coach. The team is 17-6 as it prepares for this week’s playoffs. In three seasons at the school, his TCA teams are a combined 54-20. Prior to TCA, Haist was at Sand Creek for one season (2014-15), leading the Scorpions to a 23-4 record. He stepped down after that season wanting to spend more time with his family. Prior to Sand Creek, Haist spent one season as an assistant with the women’s program at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Haist was the head coach at The Vanguard School from 2010-13. In his three seasons there, his teams went 57-17. Haist’s daughters have played for him; Brea is a senior at TCA and averages 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Bailey was a star at Vanguard and went on to play for Lubbock Christian University.
- Compiled by Danny Summers