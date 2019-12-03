November has come and gone. Leftovers from Thanksgiving have disappeared, some elections have wrapped up, and winter is upon us.
The political rhetoric of elections seems to bring out the very best and the very worst of us. During the televised Democratic debates, candidates challenged each other with fact-checking and argued about principles and policy. As candidates campaign for president, they often criticize and demean others by using angry, insulting language as they try to distinguish themselves from the pack. At times, it’s downright mean and nasty and reaches beyond a level of acceptable public speech. It’s almost like a mathematical formula where, as emotions heat up, the language deteriorates.
Once in a while, there’s a glimmer of hope — there are signs of collaboration and support between political leaders who stand together and support one another’s platforms. It’s encouraging to see positive headlines as well as upbeat and inspiring statements. Leaders set the tone and influence how people view issues and ideas. From my standpoint, we need more of this to keep our communities engaged and empowered.
That’s the reason a headline in the Intermountain Jewish News caught my interest. During November, a unique 30-day initiative called Clean Speech Colorado was launched in many pockets of the Jewish community across the state. Clean Speech Colorado was created by Rabbi Raphael Leban, the managing director of an organization called the Jewish Experience. In partnership with over 60 other Jewish organizations, Clean Speech Colorado launched a wide array of programs and events plus a comprehensive workbook with short assignments to use on a daily basis.
The aim of this initiative is to spread peace throughout communities by “cleaning up our conversations one word at a time.” What we say affects, influences, and shapes others and has consequences, so if we are more mindful of our speech, we can affect relationships with others and impact the world around us. The words we use can hurt or heal, but nevertheless, the words have consequences. Clean Speech Colorado aims to raise awareness of the power of language and equip people with tools to use language in a more positive way. The free 30-day curriculum includes online videos and materials and a series of short lessons that can be completed in five minutes each day. In addition, free educational sessions have been provided in Denver on topics such as “Dealing with Difficult People,” “When Bad Things are Said about Good People,” and “All in the Family: How to Have Civil Political Discourse.”
Some of the five-minute daily lessons focus on eliminating hurtful or harmful speech, like gossiping, spreading rumors behind someone’s back, or responding to malicious comments. One lesson suggests that we can raise our awareness of our own words in this regard by imagining that Siri or Alexa is transcribing every word you say then sharing it with the person you were talking about. Another lesson gives insight into the importance of acknowledging opinions that you disagree with and doing so with genuine respect rather than taking an argumentative stance.
A different daily lesson reminds us that the familiar phrase, “sticks and stones can break our bones but names can never hurt us,” isn’t true at all. Harsh and hurtful words can damage relationships and affect people’s reputations at home and at work, even for years to come. It’s similar to the way that a broken bone heals, yet the impact of words has the potential to leave some damage for a significant amount of time.
Another example is illustrated by reflecting on the phrase that many kids grew up with, “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” That’s the gist of a quote by Solomon ibn Gabirol, 11th-century Jewish poet and philosopher, “I can retract what I did not say, but I cannot retract what I have already said.” If that sounds familiar, perhaps you were taught that honesty is the best policy even if that results in hurting someone’s feelings. Clean Speech Colorado encourages people to consider the effects that one’s words may have, even years into the future.
As 2020 approaches, we can each adopt a mindful approach to what we say and what we do, whether we walk our talk, and whether our words hurt or heal. After all, it’s our choice. Ultimately, I believe that Martin Luther King Jr. said it best, “The question is not whether we will be extremists, but what kind of extremists we will be. Will we be extremists for hate or for love?”
For additional information or a free workbook, refer to cleanspeechcolorado.org.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.