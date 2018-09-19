Former Colorado Springs resident and 2009 graduate of The Classical Academy Bethany Swiontek can be seen on the big screen this week portraying the Angel of Death and various other ensemble characters in Sight & Sound’s “Moses.” AMC Colorado Springs 13 at the Chapel Hills Mall; Regal Interquest Stadium 14 at 1120 Interquest Parkway; Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX near Powers Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle; and Tinseltown near the Broadmoor World Arena in southern Colorado Springs will all show this filmed version in collaboration with Fathom Events in the last chance for viewing on Thursday.
The show is suitable for the whole family and runs two hours and 10 minutes long. Tickets can be purchased online through the Fathom Events website at fathomevents.com/events/moses and at the theater box office.
Swiontek lived in Colorado Springs for 17 years and danced at Colorado Ballet Society for six years during that time.
“One of our instructors claimed that there would be no justice in the world if Bethany didn’t end up on the stage or the big screen,” Colorado Ballet Society director Patricia Hoffman said. “Now she will have achieved both of those milestones in her career. Bethany has always been full of energy, animation and joy of life. She certainly kept us entertained as much in the classroom setting as she engaged the community while on the stage.”
Swiontek said that her ballet training added to her performing success. “Ballet is the foundation of dance and Ms. Patty truly is a one of a kind dance teacher. Her tutelage not only gave me a solid enough foundation to hold my own in a dance call, but also gave me poise, strength, and discipline that have become crucial elements in my auditioning, singing and overall performing technique.”
Swiontek said inspiration to pursue a performing arts career came from her mother.
“My mother has a beautiful voice as well as a love for music and performing, which definitely played a part in me being exposed to it at an early age.”
She also thanks her voice teacher, Carrie Stedman, with whom she worked from sixth grade throughout high school. “She helped instill in me a love for music and a passion for singing which I knew would always be a part of my life.”