CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS PLANCOS
The Colorado Springs City Council took the first step Jan. 8 to adopt PlanCOS, the City’s first comprehensive plan since 2001. The document formally went into effect after a second reading of the ordinance Tuesday. A guide for the future physical development of Colorado Springs over the next 20 years, the plan is comprised of contributions from thousands of residents citywide and is available to view at coloradosprings.gov/plancos.
The comprehensive plan will be used for three primary purposes (chapter 1, page 12):
• To review larger and discretionary land use applications;
• As a guide for city initiatives pertaining to the physical development of the city; and
• To monitor and adapt where necessary to ensure the city is making continual progress.
“I am proud of the collaborative and community-involved process that created PlanCOS and grateful to the thousands of residents who took time to provide valuable input to help shape this important plan,” said Mayor John Suthers. “PlanCOS will enable Colorado Springs to take advantage of economic opportunities that can create and maintain the very best places to live and conduct business, while also providing excellent quality of life. Essentially, it positions the city to remain a great place for future generations of Colorado Springs residents to live, work and play.”
The plan is organized into eight chapters that highlight six vision themes: vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, thriving economy, strong connections, renowned culture and majestic landscapes. These themes were guided by an 18-member steering committee that included city councilors Merv Bennett and Jill Gaebler and more than 90 plan co-creators who participated as informed ambassadors.
The city’s Facebook Live streaming of COSTALKS and Envision COS reached thousands of people, and community input was collected and applied from more than 270 meetings and events, like Heading Southeast.