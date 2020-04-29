The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS AUTOMOTIVE SHOPS PROVIDING PRIORITY SERVICES TO FIRST RESPONDERS
Christian Brothers Automotive stores in northern Colorado Springs and Monument are offering priority vehicle repair and maintenance services to first responders serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As area first responders continue to devote their full attention and support to the community during this trying time, Christian Brothers Automotive aims to ensure that all first responders in need of vehicle repairs and services will be attended to quickly, effectively and safely through streamlined services that prioritize their vehicles first. Through the VIP-style priority program, first responders can quickly return to their duties of protecting the community without the hassle of having to wait,” states an April 16 news release.
“Through this program, we want to ensure that all first responders have one less worry on their plate,” said Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers Automotive. “First responders are putting themselves at risk for the safety of the community, so prioritizing their vehicles is the least we can do to express our sincere gratitude for their commitment.”
Designated an essential business, Christian Brothers Automotive shops remain open to service and repair vehicles for guests. Additional safety measures have been implemented by the company to reduce the risk of spreading germs, including enhanced sanitation efforts in the stores, digital communication and payment options, as well as protocols to ensure all cars are sanitized properly before and after each service.
Prioritizing the health and safety of guests, the first responders’ program was specifically designed with convenient, no-contact service in mind. First responders can take advantage of free vehicle pick-up and delivery regardless of the work being performed. Participating area locations include Woodmen (7355 Duryea Drive), Rockrimmon Road (20 S. Rockrimmon Blvd.) and Monument (16130 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument).
To learn more about the Colorado Springs’ first responders program, visit cbac.com/coloradosprings.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent