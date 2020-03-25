The Broadmoor held its ninth annual Weekend of Wellness in early March, gathering women to invest in their health and well-being.
Health experts spoke about women’s health topics and the 15 attendees had time to build friendships during afternoon excursions. As one attendee said, a weekend of pampering including wonderful, healthful meals made the women the captains of their own ship, taking their health into their own hands.
Three-time freestyle skiing Olympian Shannon Bahrke Happe gave the keynote speech, telling the audience that after retiring, “I went through a pretty hard time. As women and athletes, we have this ‘what’s next, what do I do now’ attitude. I went through a big depression. A year later one of my teammates committed suicide. In that moment, I realized ‘I have to take care of my Olympic team. I’ve never felt so alone in my whole life.’”
Growing up in Lake Tahoe, Happe began skiing and developing a penchant for moguls at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort. Eventually, she moved to Utah to train for the U.S. Ski Team and enjoyed 12 years of competition.
Happe worked so hard to hone her skiing talents, she rose to sixth best in the world at freestyle.
While at the top of her game, she was the most physically prepared she could be, yet coming in first place often eluded her. She realized being physically prepared is much different than being mentally capable.
“I focused on all the reasons someone is better than me,” Happe told the audience at The Broadmoor. Once she focused on her strengths, it empowered her realize her dreams.
Happe encouraged the group to consider how they perceive and deal with stress. When she was in the starting gate, in the seconds she had to prepare for a competitive ski run, Happe felt intense pressure to do well and make those around her proud, she said.
She created not just a mantra, but a fully physical redirection of her negatives into positives. She told us to set goals with all five senses. “What do you want to see, hear, feel, taste and touch when you reach your goal?” she asked.
“I challenge you to set goals, but don’t get so caught up in achieving the end goal, that you disregard the journey.”
She encouraged women to find ways to sustain themselves along the way by eating healthy, exercising and getting enough sleep.
Marsha K. Guess, a UC Health urogynecologist and assistant professor in OBGYN at the University of Colorado, Division of Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, spoke to the group about the often taboo subject of menopause, or as she calls it “Womenopause.” Menopause, the typically mid-life time in a woman’s life where menstruation ceases, can cause sleep issues that affect quality of life.
“We are now in a society where mindfulness is so important,” said Guess, suggesting communication with doctors can help us to find ways to reduce symptoms.
Lisa Wingrove, a registered dietitian who specializes in nutrition for oncology patients at University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, said “Nutrition is not something that happens by accident. It’s a science.”
With the variety of changes in our lives, she said, “it’s important that you refocus on you for where you are now.”
Wingrove suggested there are a variety of barriers to nutritional success including time, lack of culinary skills, and a variety of dietary needs in one household.
In order to make sustainable changes to your nutrition, Wingrove highly recommends menu planning. Preparing ahead, such as taking time to chop onions and peppers on Sunday before the work week starts, and prepare one grain at the start of the week, can help in preparation for several meals during the week. Also, she suggested roasting vegetables over the weekend, then reheating them during the week when needed.
Inspired by the speakers and their recommendations, the women who attended the event said they were excited to go home and take charge of their lives.
“Fear is a choice, it is the product of thoughts you create,” said Happe, suggesting fear can hinder us from reaching our goals or expanding as a person.
Happe’s suggestion to cultivate community was embraced by the group. As the women began to disband at the end of the weekend, they seemed hesitant to leave one another, seemingly hoping the friendships forged over these three days would survive time and distance. Many said they would return next year to continue their journey.