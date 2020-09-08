Since I began writing this column in 2017, I have produced four installments about my sister Laurie’s two pet goldfish, Charlie and Lola.
For some unexplained reason, these two guppies have captured readers’ hearts more than anything that has emerged from my journalistic pen. No sooner did the first installment hit the street when readers asked when the second column would appear. At first, I replied, “Sometime later this year.” Four columns later I am prone to throw out, “When you go back to high school.”
I admit I was annoyed these two denizens of the deep captured so much attention. As a columnist I sought to explore a myriad of topics other than that of these devil-may-care creatures whose aquatic high jinks continue to merit fresh ink.
Despite my attempts to do otherwise, the goldfish-hungry readership pressed me for a fifth installment about the underwater escapades of these sushi wannabes. Needless to say, I bristled under the requests. I mean, what else was there to write about these two sea monsters?
That’s when a reader suggested I write about how Laurie came to love goldfish. Happy am I to present installment V.
Laurie’s relationship with goldfish happened while visiting a pet store. According to Laurie, she was eating a bag of Goldfish when the manager asked her to leave the store. “That’s when I decided to buy two goldfish. The clerk asked if I wanted an aquarium. I replied, ‘No, I don’t care what astrological sign they are,’” Laurie said.
From that moment on, Laurie and goldfish were as inseparable as genius and handsome is to William J. Dagendesh.
Laurie pointed out that goldfish are easy to weigh because they bring their own scales, and that too much “artifishal” coloring robs them of their trademark gold color. (She once believed goldfish are orange because water makes them rusty). For a time Laurie believed that goldfish keep their money in a river bank, and that sturgeons perform fish operations.
When her goldfish died, Laurie blamed epilepsy for taking its life. “He was fine when he was swimming in the water, but had a fit when I took him out to play,” she said with a puzzled look.
The next day Laurie replaced the dead goldfish with a hamster but couldn’t understand why the little guy drowned in seconds. A few weeks later I asked Laurie if she had seen the new goldfish website. “No, because it’s not ‘online’ yet,” she said. Not exactly the sharpest knife in the drawer, yes?
That’s when Charlie and Lola arrived. Unlike any of Laurie’s previous goldfish, Charlie and Lola have been together longer than most marriages and, despite their short attention span, are quite smart. Ask them what two minus two is and they say nothing. And their love for each other? “Charlie went fishing on Valentine’s Day and caught Lola a bouquet of flounders,” Laurie said.
Now in their twilight years, Charlie and Lola are venturing closer to the day when they depart this world en route to that great sushi restaurant in the sky. I can even hear myself breaking the news to my sister. “Laurie, your goldfish just died and are going to a happy place.” With a puzzled look, Laurie replies, “So, we’re going to flush them down the toilet?”
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 20 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.