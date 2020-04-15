The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has gathered various resources for businesses, employers and employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has created a webpage where these resources are listed.
Information on grant funding, small business loans, unemployment, how to safeguard your workplace, and resources for the food and beverage industry, healthcare industry, seniors and working parents are all available on the Chamber’s COVID-19 website.
There is also information available on how businesses can help other businesses, as well as access to the results of a Chamber survey which sought to assess the impact of the coronavirus on the local business community.
Visit coloradospringschamberedc.com/covid-19 for these resources and more.
— Written by Breeanna Jent