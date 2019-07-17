The new Challenger Learning Center of Colorado, now twice its previous size, is expanding to offer space- and science-related programs to all Colorado Springs residents, instead of mostly middle school students and teachers.
“We don’t want to be a secret,” said Ron Bush, vice president of education.
Envision a 40-seat planetarium for teacher-driven interactive shows and a transporter that “launches” children into space using go-kart seats equipped with subwoofers that simulate the real deal.
Picture a large briefing room where students receive their instructions for a trip to Mars or other destination, and an upgraded flight simulator, space station and a high-tech mission control center that tracks the spacecraft.
The center’s new home in northeast Colorado Springs also contains a mission control console from the 1969 Apollo 11 launch to the moon.
“The guys did calculations on this to let the astronauts know they were clear to land on the moon,” Bush told 7-year-old Jac Bell and his dad, Jacob Bell, who teaches fourth grade at Pioneer Elementary School.
“It’s a piece of history redesigned to be interactive for kids.”
Jac, who has been to Space Camp and was looking around the new center, seemed impressed. “It’s cool,” he declared.
The console, straight from NASA, will be one of many features at the center’s first public event — a family-oriented celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moonwalk by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, also will feature star shows in the Mikkelson Planetarium, which was funded by the Mikkelson Foundation of Monument, building and launching paper rockets and programming a Rover to explore the moon’s surface.
Challenger Learning Center — at Academy School District 20's Center for Modern Learning on the campus of the year-old Legacy Peak Elementary School, 8701 Wolf Valley Drive — is one of 43 such educational sites in the world created in honor of the crew of the Challenger Space Shuttle, flight STS-51-L.
The shuttle broke apart in flight in 1986, killing all seven crew members, including a civilian teacher.
The goal is to inspire children in science, technology, engineering and math through space-themed simulated learning, complete with the sights, sounds and actions of flying into space.
The Challenger Learning Center opened in Colorado Springs in 2002 on the campus of Challenger Middle School in Academy School District 20. But the 5,000-square-foot space was cramped and only allowed for half-day programs for middle schoolers.
Staff moved into the new, 10,500-square-foot center in June and are putting the final finishes on it. The $5.5 million to $6 million project was funded by a $230 million bond that D-20 voters approved in 2016 as well as donations.
When schoolchildren come for a day, they’ll do a mission trip for half of the time and other work, such as in the large Maker Space, essentially a science classroom for robotics, team-building exercises and engineering and design projects. All educational plans follow state standards, Bush said.
“The planetarium is a great teaching tool to visualize things you can’t visualize on a computer,” he said.
Starting this fall, on the second Saturday of every month, the center will hold a public event.
Days for home-schooled children and training for homeschooling parents in robotics, computer coding and other STEM lessons also are planned.
The official grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28.
“People know us for our middle school missions, but we’re not just a school facility,” Bush said.
Officials expect to double enrollment in Challenger Learning Center programs, from 20,000 last school year to more than 40,000 this year by expanding to elementary schools. They also expect to serve thousands of children and adults through public events.
