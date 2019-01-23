Just as the calendar recently flipped to a new year, Chadd Miller has turned the page to a new chapter after nearly a quarter century of coaching high school football.
He’ll still use the skill set from coaching but in a quite different capacity.
“It won’t look like football for me,” said Miller, who finished a 12-year run as The Classical Academy’s defensive coordinator last November in a season-ending win against Woodland Park. “With (my wife) Lisa and I being empty-nesters next year, we hope to bring that same sense of calling and commitment and impact young people in different circumstances. So, in a way, that may look like coaching.”
Miller spent the first 12 years of his coaching career at Colorado Springs Christian School, serving as assistants under Terry Poirier, Mason Young and Paul Passno.
But as the first of his four sons was progressing through elementary school, Lisa had accepted a job as coach of the girls’ varsity program at TCA, so it made sense to Chadd that the entire family be part of the Titans’ community.
That meant essentially starting over from scratch. The TCA football program was still in its infancy and had yet to find traction among its 2A competition, but Miller wanted to help create a foundation like the one at CSCS to secure a positive experience for not only his sons, but for the program as a whole.
He worked alongside then-head coach Nate Sassaman for three seasons. Following a 3-6 debut, the Titans made their playoff debut in 2008 then returned again the next season. Turnover at the head coaching position made things rough but Miller stayed the course as defensive coordinator as he also implemented the base defense and football fundamentals through the middle school level.
In 2012, he convinced former middle school and freshman coach David Bervig to take on the varsity role.
That’s not what Bervig originally had in mind, but he put his trust in someone who definitely knew his Xs and Os.
“Chadd had a vision,” said Bervig, who coached the Titans for five seasons. “The first year, I didn’t know what I was doing, and he was very instrumental in helping me grow as a coach. I knew how I wanted to run a program, like a CEO would run a business. But Chad knew game management and situations. He showed me how to manage a game.”
TCA had its finest hour — and perhaps toughest pill to swallow at the same time — in 2013 when the Titans were a failed last-second two-point conversion from playing in the 3A state championship game. Playoff runs followed in 2015-17 as TCA continued to hang with the state’s elite, all largely in part to what Bervig called Miller’s “parks-and-rec” program he developed for the youth players.
“He gave us a very simplistic version of the varsity defense, and the whole program just took off,” Bervig said. “I was running it at the fourth- and fifth-grade level, and it was growing by leaps and bounds. People just wanted TCA to have a good football program, and all the while, Chadd was the guy, the driving force behind the success we were about to have.”
Some would ask why Miller never took one of many vacant head coaching positions at the school.
“I feel like being a head coach is a special and different kind of calling,” Miller said. “It takes a different type of skill set. For me, it’s always been about the kids. I’ve always viewed football as the greatest classroom to teach young men how to be authentic men and how to struggle through adversity. That has allowed me to excel in my gifts and passion.”
The past nine years were especially rewarding for Miller as he coached all four of his sons — Justin, Alex, Brady and Dylan — through the program.
“I had coached other peoples’ kids 15 years before I coached my own,” Miller said. “The last nine were that much more special and blessed because of my ability to spend that time and had that opportunity with my own boys. I have been so blessed.”
He and Lisa plan on transferring those blessings from the sports arena to other avenues, most likely revolving around charitable organizations.
“We’re open to what the Lord has for us on that,” Miller said. “I just know for the Millers, we’re going to be doing something together in ministry. It’s part of our lifelong calling.”