It was a dream birthday party for young Levi McConnell.
Law enforcement, first responders, military service members, friends, neighbors and community members celebrate Levi McConnell’s Avengers-themed 12th birthday, with a drive-by parade Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the Shiloh Mesa neighborhood in north Colorado Springs.
Levi was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, known as diffuse midline glioma.
The Levi The Conqueror event also included food trucks, which donated their profits to the family.
“It is amazing that what started as a small celebration at our workplace, at Peterson Air Force Base, just exploded into a community event,” said Levi’s mother, Kathleen McConnell.
To see a full photo gallery, go to bit.ly/3iS3npU.