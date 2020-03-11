“If this is the 21st century ‘Chili’s,’ I think I’m okay with it,” surmised the girl with long brunette hair and exotic features — the type of beauty everyone listens to when she speaks. I had to agree with her. If Chili’s is notorious for a predictable menu of inferior fare and kitsch Americana, this new eatery will be known for a surprising menu of remarkable fare and canine Americana.
The canine part is intrinsic due to the eatery’s name. Dog artwork dominates the decor (not art done by dogs, but art featuring dogs — just to be clear). A Golden stands regal riverside; an Australian shepherd balances atop a ranch fence; a Bernese poses in a field of flowers; perhaps most impressive are the twin canine statues made of metal wrenches — very Steampunk-meets-industrial canine Americana (it’s a thing).
During more temperate months, when the patio is open, dog owners may bring their pooches to dine table-side (on the patio, not in the restaurant). Dogs get their own menu, complimentary water bowls (how generous) and quasi-human status, provided Lassie and Fido are well mannered.
Lazy Dog may be the name of this dog-loving pooch paradise, but it’s not really about the dogs. It’s not really lazy, either. A recent Wednesday evening proved Lazy Dog has learned more than a thing or two about customer service since its 2003 debut in Huntington Beach (not to imply they were anything but stellar those 17 years ago).
Initially it was our ask for another table during a packed (on a Wednesday!) dinner rush. Did the staff hesitate? No. Did they make us wait long? Nope. Did they make us feel as if we were inconveniencing them? Not at all. The transition was seamless. Switching tables is a small thing, but excellence in the details, particularly when business is busy, distinguishes the great from the good.
Next, when the kitchen ran out of a special — a lamb shank potpie — the server apologized and immediately offered the comp our “Simms Family S’more” (chocolate sauce, graham cracker crust, warm brownie, torched housemade-marshmallow, à la mode. In the words of Will Ferrell, “Scrumtrulescent”). And, yes, dessert had been ordered first, because after all, life is short.
So Lazy Dog proves their dog-loving American-proud commitment to treating customers rightly. Good. But if it stopped there the house would not have been practically vibrating with the energy of some hundreds of hungry-turned-happy diners on this random Wednesday night. No, the food must be good. Really good.
Truth is, Lazy Dog’s menu is far too broad to be without some cracks in it somewhere. To our surprise, we just didn’t find any that night. But we did find plum sauce.
“I’ve never seen squid this thick and tender, not even in Japan,” remarked the brunette. She was right; she always is. The wok-fired calamari was cloaked in a plum sauce, equally rich, sweet and punchy, all atop a bed of rice. Was it the evening’s highlight, or was it the “Sticky Ribs + Umami Fries” with its own honey plum sauce? Tough to say; call it a draw. (Oh, the hushpuppies — made with potatoes — were luxuriously velvety.) Sigh of contentment.
