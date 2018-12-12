Grace Davis has been announced by the Colorado Ballet Society and the Colorado Youth Ballet as the featured “Dancer for a Day” in four performances later this month.
Davis, who was diagnosed with Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when she was just 5 and 1/2 years old, will dance as the principle character of Clara in the production of “A Colorado Nutcracker” Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at the Pikes Peak Center.
“Grace is an inspiring and perfect representative for all children facing life-threatening medical challenges,” Ballet Society and Youth Ballet founder and director Patricia Hoffman said. “Besides being a gifted dancer and performer, Grace is a determined and compassionate soul who really wants to encourage other children facing difficult life challenges.”
Grace’s mother, Jennifer, shared that after she was diagnosed, Grace underwent chemotherapy for 2 and 1/2 years, finishing chemo treatments at age 8. She began ballet at age 9, after her body recovered. In January, she will be six years “off treatment,” a term used by pediatric oncologists to describe “no evidence of disease.”
“The best part about having Grace featured as the 2018 Nutcracker Dancer for a Day is that she can be both a representative and a role model for those kids who are still going through chemotherapy or other painful and scary procedures,” Jennifer said. “ … When Grace started dancing, she tried to find other ballerinas who survived pediatric cancer as a source of inspiration but could not. She hopes to be that inspiration for someone else going through what she went through.”
Grace recalled one Christmas Eve she spent in the Emergency Room, suffering a 100.4-degree fever. In total, Grace spent three holiday seasons receiving treatments, and today she continues giving back.
“ … Rather than enjoying the ‘celebrity status’ perks in her Dancer for a Day role, she asked permission to organize a toy drive at the studio for new donated gifts to be given to children receiving medical treatment at Urgent Care/Briargate Office and Inpatient Unit and the CCBD/Infusion Unit at Briargate facilities over the holidays,” Hoffman said.
Families at Colorado Ballet Society have been donating new unwrapped gifts for children of all ages to be distributed over the Christmas season.
“The most significant challenge of having your child receive medical treatments or battle a life-threatening illness during the holidays is wondering if it will be the last Christmas you will have with them,” Jennifer said. “If the prognosis is good, you calm your initial fears, and focus on how to make the holidays magical and wondrous despite uncomfortable clinic procedures, hospital stays, and even quarantine from extended family. Grace feels it is a great honor to be the Dancer for a Day and wants to encourage those who are fighting their battles to not lose hope.”
Now in its eighth year, the ‘Nutcracker Dancer for A Day’ program was instituted in 2010 by Ballet Society student and Colorado Youth Ballet member, Hannah (Olson) Diener, as her senior project at Pine Creek High School. Its mission is to provide for a child battling a life-threatening illness to experience the joy of being part of the Nutcracker cast. The Nutcracker Dancer for a Day program received an award in 2012 from the Arts/Business/Education Consortium (ABE).
Performances are Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets are $18-$46 and can be purchased at the Pikes Peak Center and Broadmoor World Arena box offices, by phone at 888-929-7849 or online at tinyurl.com/y7yqdvlo.