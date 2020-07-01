Embark on a summer escape from the hot city to higher and cooler elevations at Mueller State Park, a wonderful mountain park for hiking less than an hour away in Teller County. This gentle loop hike is ideal for a family outing with smaller children.
To get there, drive westward on U.S. 24 to Divide, then head south on Colorado 67 to the signed park entrance. Continue on the main park road for a few miles to the parking area at the end of the road. Head north from the parking area along a wide trail for a couple hundred yards and bear right on the Cahill Pond Trail (No. 34). After about one-fourth of a mile, turn right to stay on the Cahill Pond Trail, where the historic Cahill homestead still stands.
Heading eastward, the trail gradually descends, leaving pine forest and entering grassy areas. The trail is lined with summer wildflowers, like mariposa lily, butter and eggs, scarlet gilia and harebell, which attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Birdsong starts to diminish in July, but a variety of birds will still be singing to enhance the hiking experience.
After about three-quarters of a mile, pass Cahill Pond on the right, then turn right on Moonshine Trail (No. 36). Head southward while enjoying lush green meadows near the trail and unique views of the western slopes of Pikes Peak Mountain.
After about a half mile, bear right on the Cheesman Ranch Trail (No. 17). The trail heads west and climbs gently as it passes aspen groves heavily browsed and scarred by elk. After about three-quarters of a mile, hikers will return to the wide trail near the beginning of the loop. Turn left and head south, back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.