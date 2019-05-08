Caboose Cobwebs: The worst storm ever?
As the weather gets interesting this spring, we are tempted to think this is the worst it’sever been! The case is seldom true. We keep records to prove that, but how often are they consulted? I have written about rough weather plenty of times before, but I recently ran across another interesting bad weather incident I thought I’d share with you all, in light of last week’s storm.
This story was told by Judge John Easter on the anniversary of a bad storm at Palmer Lake in 1858. The judge was one of the first to arrive at Cherry Creek, now part of Denver, and built one of the first cabins in the area. He, on this occasion, before gold had been discovered in our mountains, was traveling with a group of soldiers who were heading from Fort Garland to the fort at Laramie. The troops had been harassed along the way by local Indian Americans. On the ridge at Black Forest, they camped on Black Squirrel Creek during a snowstorm. In the blinding snows, the soldiers took shelter as best they could. The soldiers remained isolated in the storm, and when it broke, they found themselves scattered all along the ridge. They worked to gather the stragglers and find food. The day started with scattered clouds and patchy blue skies, and seemed to be improving.
As often happens in this area, evening approached and the storm returned. The group had still not found all of its members, and the forest and the rocky ridges provided the only shelter from the storm. Through the afternoon and into the night, the wind and snow increased. The storm lasted for days. On the morning of the third day the sun came out and the wind eased off. The snow buried some of the tents, and on level ground, the snow was four feet deep. Drifts in the trees were as tall as men. In searching for the scattered soldiers, a small cluster of four men was found frozen. Sixty pack mules were scattered in the forest as well, but a dozen or so were found frozen. As soon as they could, the group reorganized and started to move down the other side of the ridge toward the north. In the area on the Cherry Creek, where gold would eventually be found, they paused to regroup, eventually making their way up into Wyoming territory to Fort Laramie.
If this storm was really the worst is hard to say. This storm was in May, and even the experienced resident in this area know how bad a spring storm can be. These soldiers were probably not really prepared for such a blizzard. Having food and shelter makes all the difference. So, when you hear about the “worst storm ever,” though it may be bad, but it’s likely not really the worst ever!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.