I was recently discussing the way the “old-timers” got to the former Woodmen Sanitarium and I thought I would share these with you. Even for those of us who have been here a good long time, it is tough to think about all the changes that have taken place. I have a nice map of this area from 1915 that I sometimes look at and think about what is in places where there is nothing on this map.
When Colorado Springs first started the travelers from the north were traveling down Monument Creek from the Palmer Lake area. This path predates the founding of the railroad in 1870. It was a Native American trail at that time. Between Monument and about the south side of the Academy it swung east to flatter land because the creek is in a bit of a canyon. At about where Rockrimmon is it went around a hill to about where Garden of the Gods Road is and ran west to the hills. In the gap between the mesa and the ridge along the mountains, it swung south along Camp Creek. When Gen. William Jackson Palmer bought what is now Queen’s Canyon and Glen Eyrie he developed several trails in the area, including one up to the mesa.
What is now Woodmen Road was a farm road as well as a tourist destination. Called Monument Park, the rocks were quite an attraction. The area now is filled with houses. There were no proper streets headed for the new tuberculosis sanitarium that was being built. There was a town called Breed over on the Santa Fe railroad tracks, but on the Rio Grande there was only Pikeview, a couple of miles south. These were used by patients who were coming for treatment. Automobiles from the sanitarium met trains regularly. Until after World War II, Woodman Road ended at Breed and was a one-lane dirt road.
Eventually the “open-air’ treatment for tuberculosis was solved by vaccinations. The sanitariums all over the west, namely here in Colorado, were closed. Some found other uses and the buildings were saved. In other places, they burned or were abandoned. The “old-timers” would be amazed at what Woodmen Road looks like now.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.