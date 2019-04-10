Caboose Cobwebs: Racing up Pikes Peak
I have watched the race up our mountain — the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — many times. It certainly is a different race with the road paved to the top. I thought I would talk a bit about the very early when the road was rough dirt.
The road up the mountain was in the same place, more or less in 1920. The first race, sponsored by Spencer Penrose, was in 1916, but it was still being “adjusted” as to how it was to be run, even six to eight years later. In 1920, the race was on Labor Day. This was done up to the 1960s when the number of snowy races brought a change to mid-summer. The 1920 race was one of the wet ones. I remember talking to racers in the 1970s who could remember having a lap full of snow when they crossed the finish line!
On the early September morning in 1920, the prospects of a warm day seemed not too possible. A shivering crowd had gathered up and down the road to the summit. Communications between the starting line and the summit was by telephone. When a car left, the clock started. The first few miles drivers are in a forest. Above Glen Cove, you leave the trees and the road gets steeper. There are about 150 curves in the 13 miles. Up on the mountain, several are so close together a racer is barely out of one as he starts the next. The cars started in three minute intervals.
On the summit at the finish line, it was foggy. (On a typical day, there are clouds around the peak.)Fifteen minutes after the first car left the starting line, the flagman took his position, waiting for a racer. Not a sound came, though, and minutes went by. At 21 minutes, a roar was heard from below the summit, of the car and the crowd. Soon a car roared out of the mist. It was not the first car, but the second racer.
There were two men in these early cars, a driver and a mechanic. They were plastered with snow. Once across the line they parked and climbed out. The snow was brushed off and the driver was heard exclaiming, “Never again!” Soon, another engine was heard. It was the first car to start. It roared, covered in snow, too, across the finish line. The occupants climbed out of their car as the crew from the first car up rushed over. The driver of the first racer had problems on the wet, muddy road and he had pulled over, waving the second one past. This had not happened before in the race. Neither won the race. The racer that did was the fourth or fifth to start. He did it in just more than 22 minutes. At the time, the record was just more than 18 minutes. Not bad, considering the weather.
This year’s race record was just more than eight minutes! The weather was nearly perfect. One additional piece of trivia: in 1920, there were three aircraft circling the peak during the race, in a race of their own!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.