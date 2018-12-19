Caboose Cobwebs: Falling from the sky
During World War II, much of the center of the country was used to train pilots for the battles in Europe and the Pacific. Weekly, there were crashes of training flights, even around these parts. Peterson Air Force Base even got its name from a pilot who was lost not long after the base opened. This tale, however, is from after the war.
In early October 1948, a B-29 bomber coming from a base in eastern Kansas had engine trouble. On approaching Peterson Field he lost another engine. The airplane crashed to the ground as it approached northeast of the runway. Near Falcon, on the Banning-Lewis Ranch, a strip of grazing land became a wreck scene. The pilot of the B-29 had survived crash landing a B-17 during the war. His 12-man crew survived the B-29 crash. The wreck did not burn, and later the airplane was moved onto Peterson, and was used for fire training. This, however was just the start.
Not quite a month later, another B-29, this one from California, was en route to the base in Kansas where the first one had started. This aircraft had landed the day before at Peterson due to bad weather ahead. In the morning, the flight restarted. The takeoff was in trouble almost immediately, as one engine quit. The bomber had started to climb when the pilot began to circle back to land when another engine quit. Northeast Colorado Springs was much different then, there were very few home beyond Union Boulevard, however, the B-29 was heading for Patty Jewett Golf Course! There were new houses west of the golf course. The pilot put the plane down just after crossing Union, just north of what would be the site of East Junior High School. Many a young boy did not make it to school that morning if they lived in that part of town. One was a cousin of mine, who was coming from his home east of Union.
Less than a month later, another B-29 from Kansas, crashed and burned south of Peyton, trying to make it to Peterson. Three of these big birds fell from the sky in less than 90 days. Fortunately no lives were lost in these crashes.
