In May 1899 Mr. R.P. Flower died in New York City. Now, what did that have to do with us in Colorado Springs? Well, it was only a short paragraph in the newspaper, but he did have a bit of influence here. Do you know his name?
Flower was born and raised on a farm near Watertown, N.Y. He moved to New York City to take care of an uncle’s stock investments in 1869. This led him to Wall Street and the banking business. He became quite active in banking, and was quite adept at the business. At the time of his death, he was one of the leaders in the financial markets of this country. It was thought that in the first few months of 1899 he had already earned an additional $2 million.
He was Roswell P. Flower, and the town of Roswell, Colo. is named after him. One of his investments was in the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad’s extension into the west, and Colorado. A town named Roswell City was laid out east of a station on the railroad. Soon after, it was annexed by Colorado Springs and is the area north of Fontanero, west of Interstate 25, south of Fillmore.
Later, the railroad started a new Roswell just north of their tracks. The railroad had a big railyard and roundhouse at Roswell at the north end of Monument Valley Park. They had a little station for Roswell City, but moved it over by the park when they started the new town. The railroad track that runs under Cascade and North Nevada avenues, just north of Penrose Hospital, was the Rock Island railroad.
Another famous investor was Henry Flagler, for whom the town of Flagler, Colo. is named. His primary investments were in Florida. I was surprised years ago after writing the history of the Rock Island in Colorado when the Flagler Museum in Florida heard that he was an investor in the Rock Island and had a town named after him! It was common for railroads building in open country to name towns after major investors. Many of these towns eventually died out, but some survived. The Rock Island started many of the towns along Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado all the way back to Chicago. Other railroads did the same, even Gen. William Jackson Palmer, founder of Colorado Springs, named towns for his friends and investors.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.