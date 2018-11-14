Caboose Cobwebs: Back when this was 'coal country'
I’ve written before about our center of coal mining activity. To the east was Franceville, named for Matt France, an early Colorado Springs man. Not far away was McFerran, named for Judge J.H.B. McFerran, who, at first, farmed that area before learning of the coal it could produce. It wasn’t until the railroads were built that coal mining really got going in this area.
In the 1870s, the coal all around this area was found to be in the shape of a huge crescent, starting near Garden of the Gods and running almost all the way to Fountain. When the Denver and New Orleans railroad was building south from Falcon in 1879, they built a branch line to the Franceville mines and later to McFerran. The little town of Franceville is long gone, but in 1890, it boasted more people than Monument. The area produced about 500 tons of coal every day, about half of that used in the local markets. The smaller McFerran operation was purchased from the judge, by eastern interests. Most of their coal was used by the railroads, or shipped east. The little towns almost all the way to Omaha could buy the coal mined in McFerran. The little community had houses, hotels a company store and even a school.
Franceville was an interesting community. The last time I was able to visit, I met a guide who had lived there as a child. He knew the location of the old stores and we found the remains of the old school house. They had around 30 or 40 houses for the miners, generally a “company town” and typical of many of the coal camps. That community consisted of about 25 houses, a general store, a boarding house for single miners, even a hotel for visitors, as well as a school. This is a bit like Pikeview, except it was not a “company” town.
The remains of McFerran were removed many years ago, but the rubble from the old mines at McFerran were visible not far off Colorado 94 as late as 2000. The Rock Island Railroad was being built from Falcon into Colorado Springs in the mid 1890s when they learned about the coal mines. They built a line from a place called Elsmere into McFerran. After World War I, this line was removed. In the early 1940s, it was rebuilt with a new destination, Peterson Air Force Base. These tracks were used during WW II to access the base. The base, used for training during the war, saw hundreds of train loads of men coming in on the Rock Island. The base became active again during the Korean War. The area between U.S. Highway 24, Colorado 94 and Marksheffel Road was a big railroad center called Manitou Junction up to a hundred years ago!
Coal was mined near Franceville as late as the 1970s. McFerran pretty well was done by the 1930s. Oh, Elsmere is now called Cimarron Hills!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.