16.8/6.6
The team-best points- and rebounds-per-game average for Air Academy junior Kylee Blacksten. She had a career-best 29 points against Discovery Canyon Jan. 11 during a 56-40 Kadets victory. Her game-high in rebounds is 12 against Littleton Dec. 20. Air Academy is 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
19.8/7.0
The team-leading points- and rebounds-per-game average for The Classical Academy junior Kade Walker. The 6-foot-3 Walker scored 26 points in a game twice this season against Cañon City and Mitchell. His game-high for rebounds is 10 against Manitou Springs.
46
Liberty senior Sean Bohuslavsky’s field goal percentage this season, which is outstanding for a guard. He has converted 81 of 178 field goal attempts. He is 30 of 78 from beyond the 3-point arc.
- Compiled by Danny Summers