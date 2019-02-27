20-4
The record of the Pine Creek High School baseball team last season. The Eagles won the Class 5A Metro League for the ninth consecutive season under head coach Glenn Millhauser. Millhauser was the head coach at Air Academy before moving to Pine Creek in 2009.
.245
The professional batting average of Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhuaser during his two seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. Millhauser, a Mitchell High School graduate, was the Cubs’ 30th round pick in 1979 out of Northern Colorado. He played Geneva (N.Y.) in 1979 and Quad Cities (Iowa) in 1980.
.294
The batting average of Discovery Canyon baseball coach Justin Ross in his two professional seasons with the Anaheim Angels organization. Ross was the Angels 16th round draft pick in 1998 out of the University of Tennessee. He played as high as Single-A ball with the Angels.
- Compiled by Danny Summers